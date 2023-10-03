Asian Games 2023 Hockey: India vs South Korea preview, head-to-head, prediction, team news, and streaming details

The Indian men's hockey team, which remained unbeaten in group stages, will lock horns with South Korea in the Asian Games semi-finals on October 4.

India are the heavy favorites to win the gold medal, and a victory would ensure them a coveted spot at the Paris Olympics. India, who are now ranked third in the world, demonstrated their superiority throughout the pool rounds by scoring an incredible 58 goals, while conceding only five.

Under the able leadership of Harmanpreet Singh, the Indian team displayed extraordinary skill. They outperformed their opponents with commanding victories, including a resounding 16-0 win over Uzbekistan, a 16-1 victory against Singapore, a 4-2 victory over the reigning champions Japan, a convincing 10-2 defeat of arch-rivals Pakistan, and a convincing 12-0 victory against Bangladesh.

Despite their outstanding performance, the Indian team is well conscious of the risks associated with optimism, especially in light of their painful semi-final loss to Malaysia at the 2018 Asian Games. They suffered a 6-7 in a shootout following a 2-2 tie.

South Korea, their opponents in the semi-final, hasn't won an Asian Games championship since 2006 in Doha. Thus, they are driven by a desire for atonement and a serious threat to India's hopes of winning the gold medal. Captain Harmanpreet Singh is fully aware of the scope of the challenge ahead and the significance of his team's unrelenting commitment and resolve.

Expectations are high and the ghosts of earlier failures loom large as the Indian men's hockey team prepare to play South Korea in the Asian Games semi-final.

India vs South Korea Match Details

Date & Time: Wednesday, October 4, 2023, at 1.30 pm IST

Venue: Hangzhou, China

India vs South Korea: Head-to-head record

When it comes to head-to-head encounters, Korea hold the advantage with 12 wins in the 19 matches played between the two sides. India have secured five wins, and two matches have ended in draws.

Total Matches:19

India wins:7

South Korea wins:12

Draws:2

India vs South Korea: Full Squads

India

PR Sreejesh, Krishan Pathak, Varun Kumar, Amit Rohidas, Jarmanpreet Singh, Harmanpreet Singh (captain), Sanjay, Sumit, Nilakanta Sharma, Hardik Singh (vice-captain), Manpreet Singh, Vivek Sagar Prasad, Shamsher Singh, Abhishek, Gurjant Singh, Mandeep Singh, Sukhjeet Singh, and Lalit Kumar Upadhyay.

South Korea

Kim Jaehyeon, Kim Hyeonhong, Kim Kyubeom, Lee Gangsan, Lee Namyong, Jung Manjae, Hwang Taeil, Lee Jungjun, Seo Inwoo, Ji Woo Cheon, Lee Hyeseung, Kim Jaehan, Kim Sunghyun, Jeong Junwoo, Lee Seunghoon, Kim Hyeongjin Jang Jonghyun, Jeon Byungjin, Yang Jihun, and Lee Juyoung

India vs South Korea: Prediction

The Indian men's hockey team will take on four-time champions Korea in the first semi-final of the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou in 2022. This will be their toughest test to date.

For this vital matchup, India appears to be well-prepared and at their best based on their strong performance in the pool stage, which included a 12-0 victory over Bangladesh. The contest will undoubtedly be heated and intensely fought.

Where to watch Asian Games 2023 hockey matches in India?

The Asian Games 2023 hockey matches will be streamed live on Sony Liv. The Asian Games hockey matches will also be broadcast live in India on Sony Sports Network TV channels.