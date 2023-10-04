Asian Games 2023 Women's Hockey: India vs China preview, head-to-head, team news and streaming details

The Indian women's hockey team is getting ready to play China on Thursday, October 5 in the first semi-final of the Asian Games. This promises to be a tight contest and a historic chance for both sides to reach the final.

India has maintained an undefeated record thus far in the competition. They began their campaign with a decisive 13-0 win over Singapore before cruising to a 6-0 triumph against Malaysia. The Indian squad then recovered well from their tough 1-1 draw with Korea to defeat Hong Kong China 13-0 in their last match and top Pool A in impressive fashion.

China has also been impressive in their pool matches. They beat Indonesia 20-0 to start the tournament in dominating fashion and then blanked Kazakhstan 11-0. They suffered a setback with a 0-2 loss to Japan, but came back to beat Thailand 12-0 in their last group-stage encounter to advance to the semi-finals.

Looking forward to the challenge, Indian women’s hockey team captain Savita Punia said,

"This is a significant moment for us. We've performed exceptionally well so far, but the semi-final is a different challenge. China are a formidable opponent with a rich history in the Asian Games. However, we're also fully prepared for the challenge and will give our best to make our country proud."

Meanwhile, coach Janneke Schopman also shared her thoughts and said,

"Our journey in this tournament has been remarkable, and we've worked tirelessly to reach this stage. The players are in great shape, both physically and mentally. Our focus is on executing our strategies flawlessly and maintaining our discipline on the field. We respect China's abilities, but we're determined to secure a place in the final."

Having won the prestigious tournament once in 1982, India are aiming to script another memorable chapter in their hockey legacy. China, on the other hand, with three Asian Games titles to their name, will seek to reaffirm their dominance.

India vs China Match Details

Match Details: India vs China, Asian Games 2023

Date & Time: Thursday, October 5th, 2023, at 1:30 PM IST.

Venue: Hangzhou, China

India vs China: Head-to-head record

India has a slight advantage over China in head-to-head contests, having won 11 of the 22 matches between the two countries, with two games ending in draws.

Total Matches: 22

India wins: 11

China wins: 9

Draws: 2

India vs China: Probable Lineup

India:

Savita Punia (GK & C), Deep Grace Ekka (VC), Gurjit Kaur, Vandana Katariya, Navneet Kaur, Navjot Kaur, Neha Goyal, Monika, Nikki Pradhan, Nisha Warsi, Salima Tete.

China:

Gu Bingfeng, Li Jiaqi (Captain), Zhang Ying, Cui Qiuxia, Ma Ning, Zhang Xindan,Liang Meiyu, Li Hong, Zhang Xiaoxue, Wang Na, Chen Yang, Luo Tiantian, Zhong Jiaqi

Where to watch Asian Games 2023 hockey matches in India?

The Asian Games 2023 hockey matches will be streamed live on Sony LIV. The matches will also be broadcast live in India on the Sony Sports Network TV channels.