Asian Games 2023 Women's Hockey: India vs Hong Kong China preview, head-to-head, prediction, team news, and streaming details

The Indian women's hockey team is preparing to face Hong Kong China in their upcoming match at the Asian Games 2023 in Hangzhou. This match is crucial for both teams, as India is looking to extend their winning streak while Hong Kong China are looking for their first victory in the tournament.

India's journey in the competition has been marked by outstanding performances. They began with a convincing 13-0 victory over Singapore, followed by a commanding 6-0 victory over Malaysia. India demonstrated resilience in their third match, a thrilling 1-1 draw against Korea, highlighting their skill and determination.

Hong Kong China, on the other hand, has had a difficult start, losing all three of their previous games.

In their head-to-head history, India has been the dominant force. The teams had only met once before, during the 2013 Women's Asia Cup, with India winning convincingly 13-0.

As India prepares to face Hong Kong China, they are unquestionably the favorites, riding high on their exceptional form and previous successes. However, surprises are always possible in sports, and Hong Kong China will be determined to give their all and potentially secure an upset victory.

The Indian Women's Team remains unwavering in their pursuit of the gold medal in this prestigious tournament. The side are determined to maintain their winning streak and move one step closer to realizing their championship dreams as they prepare to face Hong Kong China.

The match between India and Hong Kong China promises to be thrilling, as both teams compete for supremacy on the pitch. Fans can expect an exciting game filled with skillful hockey maneuvers and fierce competition.

India vs Hong Kong China Match Details

Date & Time: Tuesday, October 3, 2023, at 7:45 am IST.

Venue: Hangzhou, China

India vs Hong Kong China: Head-to-Head record

Matches Played: 1

India wins: 1

Hong Kong China wins : 0

Draws: 0

India vs Hong Kong China: Full Squads

India

Savita Punia (C), Bichu Devi Kharibam, Deepika, Lalremsiami, Monika, Navneet Kaur, Neha, Nisha, Sonika, Udita, Ishika Chaudhary, Deep Grace Ekka (vice-captain), Vandana Katariya, Sangita Kumari, Vaishnavi Vittal Phalke, Nikki Pradhan, Sushila Chanu and Salima Tete

Hong Kong China

Hong Ka Man, Chan Yi, Wong Ching Lung, Mountain Katherine, Cheung Evelyn, Wong Wai Ki, Chan Chi, Ng Andreina, Yick Cheuk Tung, Chan Ching Nam, Chuen Sze Sze, Ngan Yuet, Luk Hei Yu, Lau Pui Sze, Lee Ming Wai, Wong Tsz Ching, Law Ka Mun Melissa, Kwan Cecilia.

India vs Hong Kong China: Probable Lineup

India:

Savita Punia (GK & C), Deep Grace Ekka (VC), Gurjit Kaur, Vandana Katariya, Navneet Kaur, Navjot Kaur, Neha Goyal, Monika, Nikki Pradhan, Nisha Warsi, Salima Tete.

Korea:

Hong Ka Man, Chan Yi, Wong Ching Lung, Mountain Katherine, Cheung Evelyn, Wong Wai Ki, Chan Chi, Ng Andreina, Yick Cheuk Tung, Chan Ching Nam, Chuen Sze Sze.

India vs Hong Kong China Prediction

In the upcoming clash between India and Hong Kong China in the women's hockey event at the Asian Games 2023, India is expected to maintain their dominance. With a strong performance history and recent form, India is likely to secure a convincing victory.

Where to watch Asian Games 2023 hockey matches in India?

The Asian Games 2023 hockey matches will be streamed live on Sony LIV. The Asian Games hockey matches will also be broadcast live in India on Sony Sports Network TV channels.