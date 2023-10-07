The Indian women's hockey team are scheduled to lock horns with Japan for the bronze medal match at the Gongshu Canal Sports Park Stadium in Hangzhou, China, in a highly expected matchup at the Asian Games 2023.

For the Indian women's hockey squad, getting to this critical point has been an emotional journey. The Indian squad dominated, scoring an amazing 33 goals while only giving up one after an outstanding showing in the group stages, where they won three of their four games.

The semi-final saw them go up against the hosts China, who are now ranked 10th in the world. They lost 4-0, which sets up the competition for the bronze medal.

The Indian women's hockey team have an impressive track record at the Asian Games, clinching six medals to date, including one gold, two silver, and three bronze. They have the chance to honor their country by winning this match and adding another valuable medal to their collection.

On the other side of the field, Japan, the defending champions, are out for revenge following a heartbreaking semi-final loss to South Korea that required a penalty shootout after the score remained tied at 2-2 in regulation. The 11th-ranked nation in the world, Japan, dominated the group stage by winning all four games without giving up a goal. Their path to the bronze-medal game prepares the audience for an exciting showdown with India.

Notably, these two teams have already competed against one another on this prestigious stage. With a score of 2-1, Japan won the Asian Games championship in Jakarta in 2018, demonstrating their talent and passion for competition. Going back even further, at the Incheon 2014 Asian Games, India defeated Japan 2-1 for the bronze medal, which gives their next match even more significance.

Both teams are ready for a hard struggle as the bronze medal game for women's hockey at the Asian Games 2023 approaches, with pride, dignity, and a prized medal on the line. Both hockey fans and supporters are looking forward to this game with the hopes of witnessing a spectacular game.

Match Details: India vs Japan, Asian Games 2023

Date & Time: Saturday, October 7, 2023, at 1.30 pm IST.

Venue: Hangzhou, China

India vs South Korea: Head-to-head record

Japan are ahead of India when it comes to head-to-head records. Out of 28 matches, Japan have won 15 compared to India's 10, with only three games ending in a draw.

Total Matches:28

India wins: 10

Japan wins: 15

Draws: 3

India vs Japan: Full Squads

India

Savita (captain), Bichu Devi Kharibam, Deepika, Lalremsiami, Monika, Navneet Kaur, Neha, Nisha, Sonika, Udita, Ishika Chaudhary, Deep Grace Ekka (vice-captain), Vandana Katariya, Sangita Kumari, Vaishnavi Vittal Phalke, Nikki Pradhan, Sushila Chanu, and Salima Tete.

Japan

Megumi Kageyama, Natsuki Naito, Mayumi Ono, Yuu Asai, Hazuki Nagai, Yukari Mano, Akiko Kato, Minami Shimizu, Kana Nomura, Yuri Nagai, Miki Kozuka, Maho Segawa, Yui Ishibashi, Shiori Oikawa, Mami Karino, Motomi Kawamura, Aki Yamada, and Erika Akaya.

India vs Japan Probable Lineup

India

Ishika Chaudhary, Lalremsiami, Neha, Nisha, Nikki Pradhan, Deepika, Monika, Bichu Devi Kharibam, Vaishnavi Vittal Phalke, and Sonika, Savita (captain).

Japan

Yuu Asai, Mami Karino, Natsuki Naito, Yui Ishibashi, Shiori Oikawa, Mayumi Ono, Aki Yamada, Kana Nomura, Hazuki Nagai, Erika Akaya, and Miki Kozuka.

India vs Japan Prediction

India's women's hockey team are in a strong position to win against Japan for the bronze medal at the Asian Games in 2023 despite a difficult semi-final loss. India's talented team is ready to win another prestigious gold and uphold the reputation of their country. They have a strong history at the Games and a strong desire to atone for their mistakes.

Where to watch Asian Games 2023 hockey matches in India?

The Asian Games 2023 hockey matches will be streamed live on Sony Liv. The Asian Games hockey matches will also be broadcast live in India on Sony Sports Network TV channels.