Asian Games 2023 Women's Hockey: India vs Singapore preview, head-to-head, prediction, team news, and streaming details

The Indian women's hockey team is gearing up for an exciting showdown against Singapore in their opening match at the Asian Games 2023. India enters the Asian Games with confidence and determination, aiming for a second gold medal in hockey.

Currently ranked seventh in the world, the Indian women's hockey side holds the top position among the competing nations at the Asian Games.

This puts them ahead of the defending champions, Japan, who are ranked tenth in the world. The Indian team, led by Savita Punia, hopes to not only maintain their top spot but also win the coveted gold medal, which would earn them a direct ticket to the Olympics in Paris.

While India is the tournament's favorite, it will be up against teams like Japan, China, and Korea. These formidable adversaries are determined to thwart India's quest for gold. The Indian women, on the other hand, are riding high under the direction of chief coach Janneke Schopman, buoyed by their historic fourth-place finish at the Tokyo Olympics. Their goal is simple: to win gold and advance to Paris.

India is the team to watch in this clash of aspirations due to their strong record against Singapore and higher world ranking. The Indian women's team is prepared to start their Asian Games campaign on a winning note because they are still carrying the memories of their previous resounding victory.

India vs Singapore Match Details

Match Details: India vs Singapore, Asian Games 2023

Date & Time: Wednesday, September 27th, 2023, at 10:15 IST.

Venue: Hangzhou, China

India vs Singapore: Head-to-head record

The head-to-head record favors India, with the Indian women's team holding a 3-0 advantage in recent meetings with Singapore. India defeated Singapore 9-1 in a memorable match during the Asia Cup, demonstrating their superiority on the pitch. Because of their historical dominance, India is the clear favorite in the upcoming match.

Matches Played: 3

India wins: 3

Singapore wins: 0

Draw: 0

India vs Singapore: Full Squads

India

Savita Punia (captain), Bichu Devi Kharibam, Deepika, Lalremsiami, Monika, Navneet Kaur, Neha, Nisha, Sonika, Udita, Ishika Chaudhary, Deep Grace Ekka (vice-captain), Vandana Katariya, Sangita Kumari, Vaishnavi Vittal Phalke, Nikki Pradhan, Sushila Chanu, Salima Tete.

Singapore

Nithira d/o Manimaran, Phylicia Tanandika, Francis Megan, Ng Jin Xin Jolene, Ng Yu Xin Sardonna, Shubhaa d/o Manimaran, Nicole Kwek Xiao Qian, Hajaratih binte Johana, Gene Leck Yuan Jie, Collera Patricia Mae Maligaya, Nurul Sofia Atikah binte Saban, Ho Puay Ling (He Peiling), Cheryll Chia, Felissa Lai Shiqi, Laura Tan Si Ru, Chua Xinni, Toh Li Min

India vs Singapore: Probable Lineup

India: Savita Punia (Goalkeeper and Captain), Deep Grace Ekka, Gurjit Kaur, Vandana Katariya, Rani Rampal , Navjot Kaur, Neha Goyal, Monika, Nikki Pradhan, Nisha Warsi, Salima Tete

Singapore: Ho Puay Ling (Goalkeeper), Nurul Sofia Atikah binte Saban, Chua Xinni, Gene Leck Yuan Jie, Nicole Kwek Xiao Qian, Cheryll Chia, Felissa Lai Shiqi, Laura Tan Si Ru, Nithira d/o Manimaran, Phylicia Tanandika, Francis Megan

India vs Singapore Prediction

With a higher world ranking and recent success against Singapore, India is expected to easily win their first match. The Indian women's team, led by Savita Punia, is determined to win gold and should kick off their campaign with a convincing victory, setting the tone for their Asian Games journey.

Where to watch Asian Games 2023 women's hockey matches in India?

The Asian Games 2023 women's hockey matches will be streamed live on Sony Liv. The Asian Games hockey matches will also be broadcast live in India on Sony Sports Network TV channels.