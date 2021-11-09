Being in senior hockey team taught how to deal with pressure, says Lalremsiami

Lalremsiami will be one of the players to look out for at the upcoming FIH Hockey Women's Junior World Cup, scheduled to be held in South Africa next month.

Having become a regular feature on the Indian senior women's hockey team since her debut in 2017, Lalremsiami has been a livewire on the field. She has contributed a lot to the team's cause.

Having been in a senior team setup for four years and with 72 caps under her belt, Lalremsiami does not have to look outside for experience and expertise.

She has seen the highs and lows of the Indian senior hockey team and the way they have adapted and dished out a commendable performance at the Tokyo Olympics. She believes it speaks volumes of how the team has adapted to adversities.

Speaking to Hockey India, Lalremsiami said she is looking forward to using the experience and learnings from the time spent in the senior set-up. Lalremsiami also acknowledges the responsibility that comes with playing at the highest level, including the historic Tokyo 2020 Olympics campaign. She said:

"I feel really lucky to have got the chance of experiencing the Olympics pressure. Most importantly, I got to learn how to deal with that kind of pressure, and it taught us to be brave. It's a great opportunity for me to be a part of the core probables for the Junior Hockey World Cup, and I am looking forward to using my experience and learnings from the time spent in the senior set-up."

The young forward knows that her role in the Indian junior hockey team will be much different from what it was in the senior team.

"At the same time, the onus will be on me, my role will be different here, it will be about taking responsibilities, and making crucial contributions. I am ready to take up that role of a senior player in this team."

Junior hockey team in good stead

Lalremsiami was part of the silver medal-winning Indian hockey team at the 2018 Buenos Aires Youth Olympics. The 21-year-old had also played a pivotal role at the Asian Youth Olympic Games Qualifiers, where she scored as many as seven goals to help the Indian hockey team finish second.

The player from Mizoram is now aiming for a podium finish with the Indian Women's junior Hockey Team at the upcoming Junior Hockey Women's World Cup.

"Our aim is to finish on the podium at the World Cup and I believe we're capable of doing it. We have been in good touch in our training, it's a good atmosphere, and we are trying to improve our game each and every day. The team is very inspired by the senior players, everyone wants to be like them, represent India at the biggest of stages, and make the country proud."

Lalremsiami said training and playing alongside the Indian women's senior team has put the junior team in good stead.

"We also got a chance to play some internal matches with the senior team, which I feel has been the best thing about the camp. We are getting a good level of exposure and insights from the senior players, and it will certainly help is in the World Cup in December."

