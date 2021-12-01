BEL-J vs IND-J Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Hockey Tips & Playing 11 Updates for today's Men's Junior World Cup Match – December 1st, 2021

Belgium will lock horns with India in the quarter-finals of the Men's Junior World Cup at the Kalinga Stadium in Odisha on December 1.

Belgium finished first in Pool A with seven points, having won two out of their three group stage points. They started their campaign with a victory against South Africa but drew 1-1 against Malaysia. However, the Belgian side won their final league phase fixture against Chile to finish atop the table.

India, on the other hand, finished second with six points. The hosts were off to a poor start, having lost their season opener against France. But they bounced back in style with two massive wins. The 13-1 win against Canada and 8-2 demolition of Poland ensured India's entry into the knockouts.

Both India and Belgium will be keen to put in their best efforts in the upcoming clash as they seek a semifinal berth.

Squads to choose from

Belgium Junior

Pierre de Gratie, Boris Feldheim, Thibeau Stockbroekx, Guillermo Hainaut, Rik van Cleynenbreugel, Dylan Englebert, Thibault Deplus, Arno van Desserl, Louis de Backer, Jeremy Willbers, Emmanuel Cockelaere, Roman Duvekot, Tobias Biekens, Augustin Raemdonck, Sebastiaan Geers, Lucas Putters, Jeff de Winter, Nelson Onana.

India Junior

Shardanand Tiwari, Prashant Chauhan (GK), Pawan (GK), Sanjay (VC), Sudeep Chirmako, Rahul Kumar Rajbhar, Maninder Singh, Vishnu Kant Singh, Ankit Pal, Uttam Singh, Sunil Jojo, Manjeet, Rabichandra Singh Moirangthem, Vivek Sagar Prasad (C), Abhishek Lakra, Yashdeep Siwach, Gurmukh Singh, Araijeet Singh Hundal

Probable Playing XI

Belgium Junior

Boris Feldheim, Thibeau Stockbroekx, Rik van Cleynenbreugel, Dylan Englebert, Jeremy Willbers, Emmanuel Cockelaere Tobias Biekens, Augustin Raemdonck, Sebastiaan Geers, Lucas Putters.

India Junior

Shardanand Tiwari, Prashant Chauhan (GK), Sanjay, Maninder Singh, Vishnu Kant Singh, Uttam Singh, Vivek Sagar Prasad (C), Abhishek Lakra, Yashdeep Siwach, Gurmukh Singh, Araijeet Singh Hundal.

Match Details

Match: Belgium vs India

Date & Time: December 1, 2021, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Kalinga Stadium, Bhubaneswar, Odisha

BEL-J vs IND-J Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

BEL-J vs IND-J Dream11 Fantasy Team 1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Pawan, Sanjay, Shardanand Tiwari, Tobias Biekens, Augustin Raemdonck, Maninder Singh, Vivek Sagar Prasad, Jeremy Wilbers, Uttam Singh, Thibeau Stockbroekx, Loius De Backer.

Captain: Sanjay; Vice-Captain: Uttam Singh

BEL-J vs IND-J Dream11 Fantasy Team 2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Boris Feldheim, Sanjay, Shardanand Tiwari, Tobias Biekens, Abhishek Lakra, Maninder Singh, Roman Duvekot, Vivek Sagar Prasad, Dylan Englebert, Uttam Singh, Araijeet Singh Hundal.

Captain: Vivek Sagar Prasad; Vice-Captain: Dylan Englebert

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee