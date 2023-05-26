BEL vs IND Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Hockey Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Men's FIH Pro League – May 26, 2023

Belgium (BEL) will be up against India (IND) in the 37th match of the Men’s FIH Pro League. The match will take place at the London Stadium in Great Britain on Friday, May 26.

Belgium has a tough task ahead as they gear up to face the table-toppers India in the opening fixture of the competition. They are currently placed seventh in the points table with six points and a goal difference of +1, winning two of their four games so far.

India, on the other hand, will be looking to continue their dominance at the FIH Pro League in the upcoming leg as well. The Indian team is currently placed comfortably at the top of the points table with 19 points and a goal difference of +8, winning five of their eight games so far.

Match Details

Match: Belgium vs India, Match 37, FIH Men’s Pro League 2022-23

Date & Time: May 26, 2023, at 7:10 PM IST

Venue: London, Great Britain

Squads to choose from

Belgium

Vincent Vanasch, Loic van Doren, Simon Vandenbroucke, Boris Feldheim, Pierre De Gratie, Alexander Hendrickx, Loick Luypaert, Arthur van Doren, Arthur de Sloover, Emmanuel Stockbroekx, Nicolas Poncelet, Maxime Van Oost, Augustin Raemdonck, Guillaume Van Marcke, Felix Denayer, John John Dohmen, Simon Gougnard, Gauthier Boccard, Nicolas de Kerpel, Victor Wegnez, Anotoine Kina, Tobias Biekens, Arno Van Dessel, Dylan Englebert, Roman Duvekot, Cedric Charlier, Tom Boon, Sebastien Dockier, Florent van Aubel, Tanguy Cosyns, William Ghislain, Thibeau Stockbroekx, Tommy Willems, Nelson Onana, Jeremy Wilbers, Guillermo Hainaut, Thomas Crols, Guillaume Hellin

India

RP Sreejesh, Krishan Pathak, Harmanpreet Singh, Amit Rohidas, Sumit, Mandeep Mor, Jarmanpreet Singh, Gurinder Singh, Sanjay, Akashdeep Singh, Mandeep Singh, Shamsher Singh, Manpreet Singh, Hardik Singh, Vivek Sagar Prasad, Dilpreet Singh, Rabichandra Singh Moirangthem, Lalit Upadhyay, Abhishek, Sukhjeet Singh, S Karthi, Rajkumar Pal, Gurjant Singh, Simranjeet Singh

Probable Playing XI

Belgium

Vincent Vanasch, Alexander Hendrickx, Loick Luypaert, Arthur van Doren, Arthur de Sloover, Felix Denayer, John John Dohmen, Simon Gougnard, Cedric Charlier, Tom Boon, Florent van Aubel

India

RP Sreejesh, Harmanpreet Singh, Amit Rohidas, Sumit, Akashdeep Singh, Mandeep Singh, Shamsher Singh, Manpreet Singh, Hardik Singh, Lalit Upadhyay, Sukhjeet Singh

BEL vs IND Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (FIH Men’s Pro League)

Fantasy Suggestion #1: RP Sreejesh, Harmanpreet Singh, Amit Rohidas, Alexander Hendrickx, Loick Luypaert, Felix Denayer, John John Dohmen, Akashdeep Singh, Mandeep Singh, Sukhjeet Singh, Cedric Charlier

Captain: Harmanpreet Singh, Vice-Captain: Alexander Hendrickx

Fantasy Suggestion #2: RP Sreejesh, Harmanpreet Singh, Amit Rohidas, Alexander Hendrickx, Loick Luypaert, Felix Denayer, John John Dohmen, Manpreet Singh, Mandeep Singh, Sukhjeet Singh, Tom Boon

Captain: Amit Rohidas, Vice-Captain: Loick Luypaert

