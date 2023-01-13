BEL vs KOR Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Hockey Tips & Playing 11 Updates for FIH Hockey Men’s World Cup – January 14th, 2023

Belgium (BEL) will take on Korea (KOR) in the seventh match of the FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup 2023. The game will take place at Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar on January 14.

Both teams are placed in Pool B along with Japan and Germany. Belgium had a memorable 2018 Hockey World Cup, emerging winners of the competition after beating the Netherlands 3-2 on penalties in the final. The defending champions will be looking to repeat their performance and start their campaign on a high.

Meanwhile, the Korean team failed to qualify for the 2018 Hockey World Cup. The Asian nation made their last appearance at the 2010 World Cup when they got knocked out of the competition in the group stage round. They will be looking to put on a better show this time around as they gear up to face the defending champions in the first game.

Match Details

Match: Belgium vs Korea

Date & Time: January 14, 2023, at 5:00 pm IST

Venue: Kalinga Stadium, Bhubaneswar

Squads to choose from

Belgium

Loic Van Doren, Arthur Van Doren, Vincent Vanasch, John-John Dohmen, Florent Van Aubel, Tom Boon, Sebastien Dockier, Cedric Charlier, Gauthier Boccard, Nicolas De Kerpel, Alexander Hendrickx, Felix Denayer, Simon Gougnard, Arthur De Sloover, Loick Luypaert, Antoine Kina, Victor Wegnez, Tanguy Cosyns

Korea

Kim Jaehyeon, Lee Gangsan, Lee Namyong, Jung Manjae, Hwang Taeil, Lee Jungjun, Seo Inwoo, Ji Woo Cheon, Lee Hyeseung, Kim Jaehan, Kim Sunghyun, Jeong Junwoo, Lee Seunghoon, Kim Hyeongjin, Jang Jonghyun, Jeon Byungjin, Yang Jihun, Lee Juyoung

Probable Playing XI

Belgium

Vincent Vanasch, Alexander Hendrickx, Arthur van Doren, Loick Luypaert, Arthur de Sloover, John-John Dohmen, Antoine Kina, Simon Gougnard, Nicolas de Kerpel, Cedric Charlier, Tom Boon

Korea

Jaehyeon Kim, Jonghyun Jang, Gangsan Lee, Jungjun Lee, Seunghoon Lee, Manjae Jung, Namyong Lee, Hyeseung Lee, Hyeong Jin Kim, Taeil Hwang, Byungjin Jeon

BEL vs KOR Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (FIH Hockey Men’s World Cup)

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Vincent Vanasch, Alexander Hendrickx, Arthur de Sloover, Arthur van Doren, Jonghyun Jang, Nicolas de Kerpel, Simon Gougnard, Manjae Jung, Namyong Lee, Taeil Hwang, Cedric Charlier

Captain: Arthur van Doren, Vice-Captain: Jonghyun Jang

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Vincent Vanasch, Alexander Hendrickx, Arthur de Sloover, Arthur van Doren, Jonghyun Jang, Nicolas de Kerpel, Simon Gougnard, Manjae Jung, Namyong Lee, Byungjin Jeon, Tom Boon

Captain: Arthur de Sloover, Vice-Captain: Manjae Jung

