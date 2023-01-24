BEL vs NZ Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Hockey Tips & Playing 11 Updates for FIH Hockey Men’s World Cup – January 24th, 2023

Belgium will square off against New Zealand in the second quarter-final match of the FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup 2023. The match will take place at Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar on January 24.

The defending champions Belgium started their World Cup campaign where they left last year as they went through the group stage without losing a single game. They finished on top of the Pool B points table with seven points and a goal difference of +11.

New Zealand, on the other hand, shocked everyone by knocking hosts India out of the tournament. They beat the Indian team 5-4 in the penalty shoot-out to secure a place in the quarter-finals of the competition.

Both teams will be looking to put their best foot forward as a semi-final spot is up for grabs in this game.

Match Details

Match: Belgium vs New Zealand

Date & Time: January 24, 2023, at 7:00 pm IST

Venue: Kalinga Stadium, Bhubaneswar

Squads to choose from

Belgium

Loic Van Doren, Arthur Van Doren, Vincent Vanasch, John-John Dohmen, Florent Van Aubel, Tom Boon, Sebastien Dockier, Cedric Charlier, Gauthier Boccard, Nicolas De Kerpel, Alexander Hendrickx, Felix Denayer, Simon Gougnard, Arthur De Sloover, Loick Luypaert, Antoine Kina, Victor Wegnez, Tanguy Cosyns.

New Zealand

Dom Dixon, Dane Lett, Simon Child, Nick Ross, Sam Hiha, Kim Kingston, Jake Smith, Sam Lane, Simon Yorston, Aidan Sarikaya, Nic Woods, Joe Morrison, Leon Hayward, Kane Russell, Blair Tarrant, Sean Findlay, Hayden Phillips, Charlie Morrison.

Probable Playing XI

Belgium

Vincent Vanasch, Alexander Hendrickx, Arthur de Sloover, Antoine Kina, Tom Boon, Victor Wegnez, Gauthier Boccard, Florent Aubel, Felix Denayer, Arthur van Doren, Sebastien Dockier.

New Zealand

Dominic Dixon, Kane Russell, Nic Woods, Hayden Phillips, Simon Child, Sam Lane, Dane Lett, Sean Findlay, Kim Kingstone, Aidan Sarikaya, Blair Tarrant.

BEL vs NZ Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (FIH Hockey Men’s World Cup)

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Vincent Vanasch, Alexander Hendrickx, Arthur de Sloover, Kane Russell, Nic Woods, Hayden Phillips, Sean Findlay, Victor Wegnez, Florent Aubel, Tom Boon, Cedric Charlier.

Captain: Alexander Hendrickx, Vice-Captain: Arthur de Sloover

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Vincent Vanasch, Alexander Hendrickx, Arthur de Sloover, Kane Russell, Nic Woods, Hayden Phillips, Sean Findlay, Loick Luypaert, Florent Aubel, Tom Boon, Simon Child.

Captain: Kane Russell, Vice-Captain: Sean Findlay

Poll : 0 votes