Bhubaneswar to host FIH Academy - Hockey India Level '2' and Level '3' Umpire Courses & Goalkeeper Coaching Course

Bhubaneswar, 20 February 2020: On the back of the FIH Hockey Pro League 2020 matches between India and Australia here in Bhubaneswar, Hockey India, in close association with the International Hockey Federation (FIH), will be organizing another round of FIH Academy - Hockey India Level '2' and Level '3' Umpire Courses, along with the first-ever FIH Academy - Hockey India Coaching Education Pathway Goalkeeper Coaching Course which will be conducted by FIH Academy Educators from 21 to 23 February 2020.

The FIH Academy - Hockey India Level '2' and Level '3' Umpire Courses have previously been held twice in India, which took place during the FIH Men's Hockey World Cup 2018 and the FIH Men's Series Finals 2019, and the third round is being held to further help attendees gain with practical knowledge and on-ground scenarios.

FIH Academy Educators for the Umpire Courses include Coen van Bunge (Netherlands, FIH Olympic Panel), Simon Taylor (New Zealand, FIH Olympic Panel) and Yolande Brada (Netherlands). While, Carel van der Staak (Netherlands) and Nastasjia Erasmus (Netherlands) are the FIH Academy Educators for the first-ever FIH Academy - Hockey India Coaching Education Pathway Goalkeeper Coaching Course, which takes place from 21 - 23 February 2020.

Over 30 candidates who are FIH Level ‘1’ Certified Coach or above would be attending the first-ever FIH Academy - Hockey India Coaching Education Pathway Goalkeeper Coaching Course which is aimed at developing Goalkeeping Coaches across the country

"Hockey India's is clearly demonstrating its commitment to the development of umpires and Coaches through knowledge and practical-based courses that will equip them to deliver within the modern hockey environment. FIH believe it is important to work with all top hockey nations across all areas of the game. Education is one of the four pillars of Hockey4Life, our global development programme," stated Mike Joyce, Executive Director – The Hockey Foundation and FIH Development Director.

Just like the Technical Officials Courses, the FIH Academy - Hockey India Level '2' and Level '3' Umpire Courses will benefit the participating candidates with the chance of studying and being assessed on their theoretical knowledge of international umpiring and related on-field duties. The Courses will also provide the candidates with the opportunity to develop their skills and knowledge of the technicalities involved in the sport of hockey.