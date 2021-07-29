"Bravo" - Twitter salutes India hockey team for defeating Olympic Champions Argentina in style

India's men's hockey team pulled off a stunning win at Olympics 2021 against defending Champions Argentina in their fourth Group A match to qualify for the quarterfinals of men's hockey. The men in Blue thumped Los Leones by 3 goals to 1.

India could not score in the first half but the team's defense made sure Argentina also sweated hard to find the back of the net. As a result the first half was goalless.

The first goal of the match arrived in the 43rd minute as Varun Kumar was successful in converting the penalty corner. Argentina bounced back in the fourth quarter as Maico Casella Schuth was able to breach India's defense. The match seemed to be heading to a 1-1 draw, but the men in blue burst into action in the dying minutes to pull off a thrilling win.

Vivek Sagar Prasad scored his first goal in the Olympics in the 58th minute as India pulled 2-1 ahead. A minute later, India won a penalty corner and Harmanpreet Singh was clinical in scoring from it. With that, India went 3-1 up and sealed the match in their favor.

The win ensured India won three of their four Group A matches and qualified for the quarterfinals.

Following India's stunning victory, Twiteratti didn't hold back in congratulating the Men in Blue.

Here are some of the best reactions from Twitter

Dominated the defending champions and how! 👏#IND have earned another 2 points in the Pool rankings by beating #ARG with an impressive score of 3-1 🔥



Goal scorers for India: Varun Kumar, Vivek Prasad and Harmanpreet Singh 🙌#Tokyo2020 | #StrongerTogether | #UnitedByEmotion — #Tokyo2020 for India (@Tokyo2020hi) July 29, 2021

Good match! Team India 🇮🇳 beats Rio Gold Medalists Argentina 🇦🇷 3-1



Medal hopes still alive. #Hockey — Trendulkar (@Trendulkar) July 29, 2021

#Tokyo2020 #Hockey



Solid, solid performance by India. Looks like the defeat against Australia was the wake-up call they needed. So good against Spain and dominant against Argentina. — Ashish Magotra (@clutchplay) July 29, 2021

India beats Argentina 3-1 in men's hockey to confirm birth in the quarter-finals. Superb comeback after the defeat against Aussies. Chak De India 🇮🇳 #Olympics #Tokyo2020 — Kashyap Kadagattur 🇮🇳 (@iamkash_kr) July 29, 2021

India pull one out of the bag in the dying minutes to grab a crucial 3-1 win over defending champions Argentina in the men’s #hockey #Olympics #Tokyo2020 — Hemant (@hemantbuch) July 29, 2021

#Hockey: Not an easy win for #TeamIndia. Argentina looked like taking the final quarter until that goal from India at the right time giving a winning lead. We win 3-1 eventually. #Olympics — Silly Point (@FarziCricketer) July 29, 2021

India beat Argentina 3-1 and qualified into the quarter-final of the #Hockey in #Tokyo2020 - Argentina won the gold medal in the 2016 Olympics. — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) July 29, 2021

INDIA BEATS ARGENTINA IN HOCKEY



India Men Hockey Team have beaten the defending Oly Champions Argentina, the WR5 team to secure their position in Quarterfinals



India 3 - 1 Argentina



Goal Scorers#IND

Varun Kumar '43

Vivek Prasad '58

Harmanpreet '59#Hockey #Tokyo2020 — Gaurav Yadav (@iamgauravydv) July 29, 2021

