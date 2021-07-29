"Bravo" - Twitter salutes India hockey team for defeating Olympic Champions Argentina in style

India's men's hockey team pulled off a stunning win at Olympics 2021 against defending Champions Argentina in their fourth Group A match to qualify for the quarterfinals of men's hockey. The men in Blue thumped Los Leones by 3 goals to 1.
India could not score in the first half but the team's defense made sure Argentina also sweated hard to find the back of the net. As a result the first half was goalless.
The first goal of the match arrived in the 43rd minute as Varun Kumar was successful in converting the penalty corner. Argentina bounced back in the fourth quarter as Maico Casella Schuth was able to breach India's defense. The match seemed to be heading to a 1-1 draw, but the men in blue burst into action in the dying minutes to pull off a thrilling win.
Vivek Sagar Prasad scored his first goal in the Olympics in the 58th minute as India pulled 2-1 ahead. A minute later, India won a penalty corner and Harmanpreet Singh was clinical in scoring from it. With that, India went 3-1 up and sealed the match in their favor.
The win ensured India won three of their four Group A matches and qualified for the quarterfinals.
Following India's stunning victory, Twiteratti didn't hold back in congratulating the Men in Blue.
Here are some of the best reactions from Twitter
Check out the Tokyo Olympics Medal Tally
Check Out: Tokyo Olympics 2021 Schedule