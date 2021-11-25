CAN-J vs IND-J Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Hockey Tips & Playing 11 Updates for today's Men's Junior World Cup Match – November 25th, 2021

Canada will lock horns with India in the upcoming match of the Men's Junior World Cup on November 25 at the Kalinga Stadium in Odisha.

India are placed third in the points table, while Canada finds itself at rock bottom in the Pool B table.

Canada lost their season opener against Poland by a 0-1 margin. Meanwhile, the hosts also started their campaign with a loss against France. They lost the game 4-5.

With only two spots up for grabs, both sides will look to bag their first points on Thursday.

Squads to choose from

Canada Junior

Flynn McCulloch, Alexander Bird, Roopkanwar, Avjot Buttar, Sean Davis, Nicolas Syrros, Naman Sharma, Christopher Tardif, John Jacoby, Ganga Singh, Aaron Foong, Rowan Childs, Jyosthswaroop Sidhu, Manveer Jhamat, Bhavdeep Dhaliwal, Zackary Coombs, Tanvir Kang, Daniel Goodwin

India Junior

Shardanand Tiwari, Prashant Chauhan (GK), Pawan (GK), Sanjay (VC), Sudeep Chirmako, Rahul Kumar Rajbhar, Maninder Singh, Vishnu Kant Singh, Ankit Pal, Uttam Singh, Sunil Jojo, Manjeet, Rabichandra Singh Moirangthem, Vivek Sagar Prasad (C), Abhishek Lakra, Yashdeep Siwach, Gurmukh Singh, Araijeet Singh Hundal

Probable Playing XIs

Canada Junior

Flynn McCulloch, Alexander Bird, Dhillon Roopkanwar, Sean Davis, Naman Sharma, Christopher Tardif, Ganga Singh, Aaron Foong, Rowan Childs, Manveer Jhamat, Zackary Coombs.

India Junior

Shardanand Tiwari, Prashant Chauhan (GK), Sanjay, Maninder Singh, Vishnu Kant Singh, Uttam Singh, Vivek Sagar Prasad (C), Abhishek Lakra, Yashdeep Siwach, Gurmukh Singh, Araijeet Singh Hundal.

Match Details

Match: Canada vs India

Date & Time: November 25, 2021, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Kalinga Stadium, Bhubaneswar, Odisha

CAN-J vs IND-J Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

CAN-J vs IND-J Dream11 Fantasy Team 1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Prashant Chauhan, Sanjay, Dhillon Roopkanwar, Shardanand Tiwari, Flynn McCulloch, Sean Davis, Maninder Singh, Vishnu Kant Singh, Uttam Singh, Aaron Foong, Christopher Tardif.

Captain: Sanjay; Vice-Captain: Uttam Singh

CAN-J vs IND-J Dream11 Fantasy Team 2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Zackary Coombs, Sanjay, Dhillon Roopkanwar, Abhishek Lakra, Flynn McCulloch, Naman Sharma, Vivek Sagar Prasad, Yashdeep Siwach, Uttam Singh, Aaron Foong, Christopher Tardif.

Captain: Vivek Sagar Prasad; Vice-Captain: Zackary Coombs.

