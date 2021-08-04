India vs Argentina women’s hockey semifinal: Captain Rani says this is India’s “toughest test”

The Indian women’s hockey team skipper Rani Rampal said the Tokyo Olympics 2021 semi-final against Argentina will be the team’s “toughest test.”

History will be created when India walks out on to the turf as this is the first time the Indian women’s team will be playing in the semifinals of the Olympics.

Captain Rani Rampal and coach Sjoerd Marijne looked back at the Indian women’s hockey team’s progress in the tournament and were happy to be playing a historic semi-final. On the eve of the semi-final, Rani said:

“We were extremely happy with our team's performance against Australia, who are a world class hockey team. However, there is not much time to look back, and our focus is fully on the semi-final against Argentina. At this stage of the competition, matches do not get any easier, and we are going to give everything we have on the field.”

Just raw, sheer emotions. 🥺❤️



This celebration of the #IND women’s hockey team after defeating world no. 2 #AUS had us all go through a rollercoaster of emotions! 👏🔥



Tokyo2020 | #UnitedByEmotion | #StrongerTogether | #Hockey pic.twitter.com/cZvyFWaXFy — #Tokyo2020 for India (@Tokyo2020hi) August 2, 2021

Indian hockey team in good stead

Both teams are familiar with each other’s style of play and skipper Rani said India’s recent tour of Argentina could play a role heading into the match. She said:

“Both teams will be relatively familiar with each other’s style of play as we faced each other in a few matches earlier in the year. Having said that, an Olympic semi-final is a completely different equation, and no tour game can recreate the same kind of intensity and atmosphere."

"This is surely the toughest test that our team will face. We are feeling confident about our games and have the necessary self-belief to put our best foot forward.”

Indian women’s hockey team chief coach Sjoerd Marijne expressed that the Indian team will be focussing on the task and staying in the moment. He said:

"It will be a difficult match for us. Argentina is a good team. We played them in January and we know that they are a hard team to beat. Their defense is very strong. We have to convert our goal-scoring opportunities like we did against Australia."

"It's all about focussing on the task and staying in the moment and being busy with what we have to do well ourselves. I have told all the girls again that it's about putting all the energy you have in the match."

Also read: India vs Argentina women's hockey semifinal match schedule and details (August 4): When and where to watch, timings (IST)

Edited by Diptanil Roy