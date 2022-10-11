Challenging task ahead for newly elected Hockey India President Dilip Tirkey 

Several state and district units across the country are not proactive when it comes to organizing state and district championships, a senior hockey coach based out of Bhubaneswar in Odisha told Sportskeeda on Monday (October 10).

“Since the affiliated state and district units organize selection trials to pick teams for national competitions, only a few get a chance to compete in the trials. The majority of the players don’t get a showcase their potential at the grassroots level,” the hockey coach said.

“The national governing body of hockey in India (Read Hockey India) should take action against the erring state units and make it mandatory for all affiliated units to organize annual championship.”

On Monday here in the Capital, Hockey India (HI) newly elected president Dilip Tirkey, a former Indian skipper, chaired a HI executive board meeting to discuss a wide range of issues, including the upcoming FIH Hockey Men’s World Cup to be held next year in Bhubaneswar-Rourkela.

The HI president didn’t respond to a text message regarding what action the federation plans to take against erring state units who aren’t active.

According to a press release from the HI, the plan to revive the grassroots structure is by introducing zonal-level tournaments for sub-junior and junior girls’ and boys’ section.

“We have fewer tournaments apart from the HI annual championships in the age group competition. The plan is to introduce zonal tournaments,” Tirkey said in a statement.

The zonal tournaments, according to the HI press release, will be divided into four groups. The zonal teams will also compete at the national level.

There are also plans to have a specialized training program for goalkeepers and drag-flickers at the grassroots level in the future.

“I also believe there is scope to revive the Hockey India League, including women’s for the development of hockey,” Tirkey added.

Poll : 0 votes