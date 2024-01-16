Chile vs Japan Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Hockey Tips & Playing 11 Updates for FIH Women’s Hockey Olympic Qualifiers – January 16, 2024

Chile women will square off against Japan women in the 10th match of the Olympic Women’s Qualifiers 2024. This exciting encounter will take place in Jharkhand, India, on Tuesday, January 16.

After a disappointing start, the Chile women made a strong comeback as they thrashed the Czech Republic women 6-0 in a one-sided game. They have moved to third place in the points table with three points and a goal difference of +3.

Japan Women, on the other hand, have started the tournament on a positive note as they haven’t lost a game so far, including a 1-1 tie against Germany in their previous game.

The Japanese team will be eyeing a top spot in the points table, as they are currently placed second with four points and a goal difference of +2.

Match Details

Match: Chile Women vs Japan Women, Match 10, Olympic Women’s Qualifiers

Date & Time: January 16, 2023, at 2.30 pm IST

Venue: Jharkhand, India

Squads to choose from

Chile Women

Natalia Salvador, Valentina Cerda, Camila Caram, Fernanda Villagran, Fernanda Flores, Domenica Ananias Cancino, Josefina Khamis, Denise Krimerman, Constanza Palma, Agustina Solano, Paula Valdivia, Antonia Morales Orchard, Manuela Urroz, Francisca Tala, Maria Maldonado, Consuelo De Ias Heras, Fernanda Arrieta, and Simone Avelli.

Japan Women

Akio Tanaka, Eika Nakamura, Shihori Oikawa, Kana Urata, Miki Kozuka, Miyu Suzuki, Yu Asai, Miyu Hasegwa, Nakagomi Akari, Hazuki Nagai, Mai Toriyama, Amiru Shimada, Sakurako Omoto, Rika Ogawa, Rui Takashima, Chiko Fujibayashi, Yuri Nagai, Shiho Kobayakawa, and Aimi Kobayashi.

Probable Playing XI

Chile Women

Natalia Salvador, Fernanda Villagran, Fernanda Flores, Camila Caram, Manuela Urroz, Consuelo De Ias Heras, Constanza Palma, Agustina Solano, Paula Valdivia, Maria Maldonado, and Denise Krimerman.

Japan Women

Eika Nakamura, Miyu Suzuki, Yu Asai, Hazuki Nagai, Yuri Nagai, Mai Toriyama, Shihori Oikawa, Amiru Shimada, Kana Urata, Miyu Hasegwa, and Aimi Kobayashi.

CHI-W vs JPN-W Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (Olympic Women’s Qualifiers)

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Eika Nakamura, Shihori Oikawa, Miyu Suzuki, Fernanda Villagran, Camila Caram, Amiru Shimada, Mai Toriyama, Denise Krimerman, Yuri Nagai, Manuela Urroz, and Constanza Palma.

Captain: Miyu Suzuki, Vice-Captain: Camila Caram

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Eika Nakamura, Shihori Oikawa, Miyu Hasegwa, Fernanda Villagran, Camila Caram, Amiru Shimada, Mai Toriyama, Denise Krimerman, Yuri Nagai, Manuela Urroz, and Constanza Palma.

Captain: Shihori Oikawa, Vice-Captain: Denise Krimerman

