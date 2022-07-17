CWG 2022:  3 memorable encounters for the Indian women's hockey team at the 2018 Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast

The Indian Women's Hockey team will begin their Commonwealth Games campaign two weeks from now.

Having finished ninth out of 15 teams in the recently-concluded FIH Women's World Cup, Janneke Schopman's side will be keen to make amends in Glasgow.

The Indian girls punched well above their weight in the previous edition of the competition and were distinctly unlucky to have missed out on a podium finish.

Let's take a look at three of the best contests that the Indian girls were involved in at the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games in 2018.

#3 India vs Malaysia, Pool Match

The Indian women's hockey team thrashed Malaysia 4-1 after losing to Wales

After being shell-shocked 2-3 by Wales, the Indians began with a sense of purpose against Malaysia in their second encounter of the tournament.

Gurjit Kaur was on target as she fired in a drag flick as early as the sixth minute but the Indians failed to increase their tally as their Asian rivals defended stoutly.

The Indians went into the long breather with a 1-0 lead knowing that they could ill afford to rest easy. Sure enough, Nuraini Rashid silenced the Indian supporters with an equalizer in the 38th minute.

Not to be undone, Harendra Singh's team were back in front a minute later with Gurjit adding a second via another PC strike. Rani Rampal sealed the deal with an effort from open play with four minutes left on the clock before Lalremsiami scored India's fourth in the 59th minute.

The 4-1 victory instilled some much-needed confidence in the side as they prepared to take on some mighty teams at Gold Coast.

#2 India vs Australia, Semifinal

The Indians lost to Australia but charmed the crowd with their fearless display

The buildup to the big semifinal couldn't have been better, with the Australian media predicting that the Hockeyroos would face their biggest test of the competition against an inspired Indian outfit.

The home side were crealy struggling with coach Paul Gaudoin attempting to get his team to relive the glory days of the past.

In front of a packed stadium, it was the Indians who were off to a flyer but lost a crucial referral as early as the fifth minute.

Despite being unable to find an opening goal, the Indian defenders remained tidy in their own circle while launching a few swift counters that kept the opposition on their toes.

There was nothing on the scoreboard to separate the two teams at half-time. However, the Aussies appeared rejunevated and in a hurry to get going early in the third quarter.

Emily Smith and Co. tested the Indians with a series of relentless attacks, but the defense held firm until Grace Stewart managed to get one past Savita in the 37th minute.

The lofted ball in the striking circle appeared to be dangerous, but despite some frantic appeals from Harendra Singh's team, the referee allowed the goal to stand. Having lost the right to refer in the fifth minute, the visitors had little choice but to accept the verdict and continue the battle.

Rani and Co. kept the pressure on the Aussie defense with the skipper missing a sitter at the death.

The Women in Blue held their own against fancied Australia and were undaunted by a packed stadium that cheered the Hockeyroos on.

The Indians lost the match 0-1, but succeeded in getting a message across that they had come of age and were good enough to be counted amongst the best teams in world hockey.

#1 India vs England, Pool Match

A historic win against England ushered in a new era for women's hockey in India

The 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympic women's hockey gold medalists scored even before the Indian defense had time to settle in. The scoreline read 1-0 in England's favor after just 35 seconds of play.

Goalkeeper Savita Punia did all she could to keep the English strikers at bay until Maddy Hinch was beaten at the other end. However, the goalbound shot did not count as it was taken from outside the striking circle.

The Olympic champions were ahead by the lone goal at half-time but the Indians continued to be in the hunt thanks to Savita, who manufactured a goal-line save early in the third quarter.

Vandana Katariya and Navneet Kaur combined well to give the Indians an equalizer with three minutes left in the third quarter.

The Indian girls were rewarded with a penalty stroke in the 48th minute after a period of sustained attacks with Gurjit Kaur making no mistake from the spot.

As Indian fans celebrated, the hosts swarmed the Indian half but were unable to find a second goal.

The 2-1 victory was nothing short of historic for Harendra Singh and the determined Indian girls who ushered in a new era of women's hockey in India.

