CWG 2022: COVID-19 distress in Indian women's hockey camp as Navjot Kaur is in isolation and might return to India

COVID 19 distress continued in the Indian hockey camp. Indian midfielder Navjot Kaur, who is part of the 18-member squad competing at the ongoing Commonwealth Games (CWG 2022) is currently in isolation following an inconclusive test results.

A team source, speaking about Navjot Kaur, informed PTI:

"She has been kept in isolation. Her CT value is not infectious. She tested positive in the first test but in the second test her CT value improved and she can't infect others. She remains in isolation and there is a possibility that she might go back to India."

Earlier, the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) had advised the Indian contingent to limit their public appearances, keeping in mind the prevailing COVID 19 scare across the globe.

The Indian women's hockey team got off to a winning start at the ongoing CWG 2022 on July 29. India pulled off an easy 5-0 win over Ghana in their first Group Stage match.

CWG 2022: India vs Wales women's hockey fixture

The Savita Punia-led Indian women's hockey team will take on Wales in their second group stage match at the University of Birmingham Hockey and Squash Centre at the 2022 Commonwealth Games (CWG) on July 30.

The Indian women's hockey team has been grouped alongside England, Canada, Ghana and Wales in Pool A.

Match 2: India vs Wales

Date: July 30, 2022 Timings: 23:30 pm IST

Live Streaming details:

The India vs Ghana hockey match at Commonwealth Games 2022 will be telecast live on Sony Six, Sony Ten 1, Sony Ten 2, Sony Ten 3 & Sony Ten 4 channels. Live streaming will also be available on the Sony LIV app and website.

