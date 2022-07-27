CWG 2022 women's hockey schedule, India vs. Ghana - Date, timings, squads & live streaming details

The Savita Punia-led Indian women's hockey team will kickstart their 2022 Commonwealth Games (CWG) campaign against Ghana at the University of Birmingham Hockey and Squash Centre on July 29. This will be India's first group stage match.

The Indian women's hockey team have been drawn along with England, Canada, Ghana and Wales in Pool A. In the absence of veteran striker Rani Rampal, goalkeeper Savita Punia will continue to lead the Indian side while defender Deep Grace Ekka will serve as her deputy.

Ever since the 2021 Tokyo Olympics campaign, things have fallen in place for India Women, most of it through constant deliberation and precise execution. Earlier, India finished third in the 2021-22 FIH Pro League.

Although the FIH Women's Hockey World Cup didn't deliver the expected result, all eyes will be on the exuberant Indian women's side at CWG 2022 in Birmingham between July 28 and August 8.

CWG 2022: Indian women’s hockey squad

Here's the 18-member Indian women's hockey side for CWG 2022:

Goalkeepers: Savita Punia (captain), Rajani Etimarpu.

Defenders: Deep Grace Ekka (vice-captain), Gurjit Kaur, Nikki Pradhan, Udita.

Midfielders: Nisha, Sushila Chanu Pukhrambam, Monika, Neha, Jyoti, Navjot Kaur, Salima Tete.

Forwards: Vandana Katariya, Lalremsiami, Navneet Kaur, Sharmila Devi, Sangita Kumari.

CWG 2022: India vs Ghana fixture

Match 1: India vs Ghana

Date: July 29, 2022 Timings: 18:30 pm IST

India vs Ghana: Live streaming details

The India vs Ghana match will be telecast live on the Sony Six, Sony Ten 1, Sony Ten 2, Sony Ten 3 & Sony Ten 4 channels. Live streaming will also be available on the Sony LIV app and website.

Also read: "We will fight till the end" - Vandana Katariya and team all set for 2022 Commonwealth Games

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far