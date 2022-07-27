CWG 2022 women's hockey schedule, India vs. Wales - Date, timings, squads & live streaming details

The Savita Punia-led Indian women's hockey team will take on Wales in their second group stage match at the University of Birmingham Hockey and Squash Centre at the 2022 Commonwealth Games (CWG) on July 30.

The Indian women's hockey team has been grouped along with England, Canada, Ghana and Wales in Pool A. In the absence of veteran striker Rani Rampal, goalkeeper Savita Punia will continue to lead the Indian side while defender Deep Grace Ekka will serve as the vice-captain.

In their previous edition of the Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast, India finished fourth after losing to England in a bronze-medal clash.

The side also enjoyed an impressive maiden 2021-22 FIH Pro League campaign, where they finished third overall behind Argentina and the Netherlands.

After an agonizing 2022 FIH Women's Hockey World Cup campaign, the Indian women's team will look to bounce back and attain a podium finish this time around at the Commonwealth Games.

CWG 2022: Indian women’s hockey squad

Here's the 18-member Indian women's hockey side for CWG 2022:

Goalkeepers: Savita Punia (captain), Rajani Etimarpu.

Defenders: Deep Grace Ekka (vice-captain), Gurjit Kaur, Nikki Pradhan, Udita.

Midfielders: Nisha, Sushila Chanu Pukhrambam, Monika, Neha, Jyoti, Navjot Kaur, Salima Tete.

Forwards: Vandana Katariya, Lalremsiami, Navneet Kaur, Sharmila Devi, Sangita Kumari.

CWG 2022: India vs Wales fixture

Match 2: India vs Wales

Date: July 30, 2022 Timings: 23:30 pm IST

India vs Wales: Live streaming details

The India vs Ghana match will be telecast live on Sony Six, Sony Ten 1, Sony Ten 2, Sony Ten 3 & Sony Ten 4 channels. Live streaming will also be available on the Sony LIV app and website.

Also read: "We will fight till the end" - Vandana Katariya and team all set for 2022 Commonwealth Games

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far