Day 4 Results: 4th Hockey India 5-a-side Senior National Championship Kanpur Uttar Pradesh 2019 (Women)

Hockey Jharkhand vs Hockey Karnataka

Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh), 25 September 2019: Action in the 4th Hockey India 5-a-side Senior National Championship Kanpur Uttar Pradesh 2019 (Women) continued here today into its fourth day on Wednesday, which saw Hockey Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh Hockey, Hockey Odisha and Hockey Haryana register victories in their Quarter-Final matches held here at the Hockey Complex, Green Park Stadium.

Hockey Jharkhand booked a place in the semi-final with a convincing 4-1 victory over Hockey Karnataka. Hockey Jharkhand ran away with the match when they scored thrice in the first half. Hockey Karnataka found the back of the net in the second half, but Hockey Jharkhand ensured that they stayed in the lead and walked off the field as winners. Alka Dungdung (4'), Birajini Ekka (6'), Deepika Soreng (9') and Betan Dungdung (19') scored for Hockey Jharkhand, while S P Kruthika (17') scored the only goal for Hockey Karnataka.

Uttar Pradesh Hockey put up a dominating display in their match against Hockey Punjab. Lalrin Diki set the ball rolling with two goals in the first half before her teammates Anuja Singh and Pooja Rani rode on the momentum. Uttar Pradesh Hockey scored two goals in each of the halves and won the match 4-0. Hockey Punjab tried their best to make inroads, but couldn't find a breakthrough. Lalrin Diki (3', 6'), Anuja Singh (12') and Pooja Rani (19') scored for Uttar Pradesh Hockey.

Hockey Odisha and Hockey Maharashtra played out a hard-fought contest and were tied at 1-1 at the end of full-time. Hockey Odisha held their nerve and registered a 3-2 victory in the Penalty Shootout. Preeti Dubey put Hockey Maharashtra in the lead with a field goal in the fifth minute. Hockey Odisha managed to find an equaliser through a goal by Premita Bara in the 14th minute and took the match to a Penalty Shootout. Both sides were tied at 2-2 after four shots in the Penalty Shootout. Preeti Dubey missed the final shot for Hockey Maharashtra, while Janhabi Pradhan scored for Hockey Odisha to take her team to victory.

Hockey Haryana dominated their match against Hockey Unit of Tamil Nadu in the final match of the day. Captain Annu and Deepika scored three goals each as Hockey Haryana defeated Hockey Unit of Tamil Nadu 8-0 for a place in the semi-finals. Hockey Unit of Tamil Nadu were in the contest when Hockey Haryana led at 3-0 at the end of the first half, but Hockey Haryana raced away with the match with five goals in the second half. Captain Annu (5', 12', 19'), Deepika (8', 10', 13') and Monika Sihag (15', 18') scored for Hockey Haryana.

The Semi-Finals, Bronze Medal match and Final of the 4th Hockey India 5-a-side Senior National Championship Kanpur Uttar Pradesh 2019 (Women) will take place on Friday, 27th September 2019 as per the below schedule:

Semi-Final 1 (Women) - 0700hrs IST - Hockey Jharkhand v Uttar Pradesh Hockey

Semi-Final 2 (Women) - 0740hrs IST - Hockey Odisha v Hockey Haryana

Bronze Medal match (Women) - 1500hrs IST - TBC

Final (Women) - 1620hrs IST - TBC