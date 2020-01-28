Day Five Results: 10th Hockey India Senior Men National Championship 2020 (A division)

Jhansi, 27 January 2020: Hockey Unit of Tamil Nadu and Uttar Pradesh Hockey played out a closely contested game in their Pool A match here at the 10th Hockey India Senior Men National Championship 2020 (A division) on Monday. Both teams couldn't find a way to break the 0-0 deadlock until D Muthuselvan converted a Penalty Corner in the 57th minute to help Hockey Unit of Tamil Nadu win the match 1-0.

Pool B match between Central Secretariat and Comptroller & Auditor General of India was a high octane one with both teams showing their class throughout the game. However, Central Secretariat held their nerve and ensured that they won the match 5-4. Mohd Umar put Central Secretariat ahead in the ninth minute through a field gold before Mani Kanta Venkateswarlu (27') and Manish Yadav (33') helped Comptroller & Auditor General of India take the lead at 2-1. Thereafter, Mohd Shariq (39', 43') and Malayalan Gunasekar (48') scored in quick succession and ensured Central Secretariat controlled proceedings at 4-2. Captain Nithin Thimmaiah forged a fightback for Comptroller & Auditor General of India with a field goal in the 49th minute, but Mohd Shariq sealed the deal when he converted a Penalty Corner in the 54th minute. Comptroller & Auditor General of India's Manish Yadav scored another goal in the 56th minute, however, Central Secretariat managed to stay in the lead till the end.

Punjab & Sind Bank and Hockey Haryana played out a 2-2 draw in their Pool C match. The former team attained the lead twice in the match, but Hockey Haryana managed to equalise the scoreline on both occasions. Parvinder Singh (7') and Maninderjeet Singh (48') scored for Punjab & Sind Bank, while Vikas (14') and Jonny Jasrotia (53') found the back of the net for Hockey Haryana.

Canara Bank registered a comprehensive 5-2 victory over Association of Indian Universities in their Pool C match. Canara Bank raced away with the game when they scored four goals by the 37th minute. Association of Indian Universities tried to fight back by scoring two goals in the last ten minutes of the match, but Canara Bank continued to dominate the game and walked off the field as winners. Nikkin Thimmaiah (22'), N Kumar (29'), Manjeet (30'), K P Dinesh (37'), K P Somaiah (60') scored for Canara Bank, while Captain Manjinder Singh (51') and Parteek Sharma (53') struck goals for Association of Indian Universities.

Air India Sports Promotion Board and Hockey Karnataka played out an interesting match in their Pool D game. Hockey Karnataka took the lead through a field goal in the 7th minute, but Air India Sports Promotion Board took complete control of the match when they scored three successive goals. Eventually, Air India Sports Promotion Board emerged victorious with the scoreline reading 3-2. Joginder Singh (24', 60') and Mohammed Raheel Mouseen (18') found the back of the net for Air India Sports Promotion Board, while Madivalar Pavan (7') and S P Deekshit (60') scored for Hockey Karnataka.

In the last match of the day, Hockey Gangpur - Odisha defeated Hockey Odisha 1-0 in their Pool D game. Captain Stanli Victor Minz scored the lone goal for Hockey Gangpur - Odisha in the 17th minute.