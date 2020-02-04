Day Five Results: 10th Hockey India Senior Women National Championship 2020 (A Division)

Kollam (Kerala), 03 February 2020: Hockey Odisha and Uttar Pradesh Hockey won their respective matches during the fifth day in the 10th Hockey India Senior Women National Championship 2020 (A Division) here on Monday.

In their Group A match, Hockey Odisha registered a convincing win over Hockey HIM beating them 6-1. Dipti Lakra (5’, 33’) and Sarita Kerketta (40’, 58’) starred for the winning team by scoring two goals each. Rashmita Minz (30’) and Kishori Jiwan Toppo (50’) scored a goal each for Odisha. Arti Kashyap (53’) scored the lone goal for the winning team.

In their Group C match, Uttar Pradesh Hockey fought back after trailing 2-0 to beat Hockey Chandigarh 3-2. Vinamrata Yadav (15’), Pooja Yadav (20’) and Archana Bhardwaj (25’) found the back of the net for the winning team. Amritpal Kaur (9’) and Sonu (11’) scored a goal each for Chandigarh.

On Monday, the match between Hockey Gangpur - Odisha and Sports Authority of India was forfeited.