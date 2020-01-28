Day Five Results: 10th Hockey India Senior Women National Championship 2020 (B Division)

Kollam (Kerala), 27 January 2020: UCO Bank Women’s Hockey Academy, Hockey Patiala and The Mumbai Hockey Association Ltd. registered victories in their respective matches on the fifth day of the 10th Hockey India Senior Women National Championship 2020 (B Division) here on Sunday.

In their Pool D match, UCO Bank Women's Hockey Academy defeated Delhi Hockey 5-0. The victor's first goal came at the end of the first quarter through Radha (14’), and they did well to maintain their lead to finish the second quarter 1-0. At the start of the third quarter, Pooja (41’) was the first to get on the score sheet, with Arti (46’), Captain Deepti (53’) and Anjali Devi (56’) scored a goal each to help UCO Bank Women's Hockey Academy to victory.

In a Group E match, Hockey Patiala beat Hockey Bihar 4-1. It took exactly a minute for Patiala to score their first goal which saw Mandeeep Kaur (1’) find the back of the net. Hockey Patiala struck twice again in the first quarter with Taranpreet Kaur (3’) and Sumanpreet Kaur (7’) scoring from Penalty Corners. In the second quarter of the game, Hockey Patiala increased their tally to four after their skipper Sukhveer Kaur (24’) converted a Penalty Stroke. The only goal for Bihar was scored by Aprajita Kumari (25’).

In a Group F match, The Mumbai Hockey Association Ltd. scored seven past Telangana Hockey to come out victorious. Priya Dubey (22’, 39’, 49’) scored a hat-trick for the winning team, while Payal Sawant (31’), Ruqqaiya Shaikh (38’), Althea D’Almeida (43’) and Resham Mahadik (57’) scored a goal each in The Mumbai Hockey Association Ltd.'s victory.

On Monday, the matches between Hockey Coorg vs Goans Hockey, Association of Indian Universities vs Hockey Gujarat; Steel Plant Sports Board vs Hockey Madhya Bharat; and Assam Hockey vs Bengaluru Hockey Association were forfeited.