Day four Results: 10th Hockey India Senior Women National Championship 2020 (B division)

Day 4 of the 10th Hockey India Senior Women's National Championship

Kollam, 26 January 2020: Sashastra Seema Bal earned a massive victory against Vidarbha Hockey Association as they beat them 16-1 on the fourth day of their Group H match in the 10th Hockey India Senior Women National Championship 2020 (B Division) here on Sunday.

Sashastra scored a whopping five goals in the first quarter while Vidarbha also scored their only goal in the first quarter as well. Ranjita Minj (4’, 17’, 28’, 49’, 52’) starred for Sashastra scoring five goals. Preeti (2’,5’,18’) and Kumudini Kullu (32’,59’,60’) scored hat-tricks.

Manisha (3’), Priti Singh (6’), Anjika (27’), Maxima Ekka (30’) and Devi Bijeta Longjam (42’) scored a goal each for Sashastra. The lone goal for Vidarbha came from Roshani Villas Mende (11’) who scored from a penalty corner.

In another Group H match, Sports Authority of Gujarat – Hockey Academy beat Hockey Himachal 6-1. Sanya Noronha (3’) was the first to get on the score sheet for Gujarat as they finished the first-half 3-0. Shivangi Solanki (48’,57’) scored two goals, while Prachi Patel (11’), Maitry Ramwala (18’) and Parameshwari Shah (43’) scored a goal each. The only goal for Himachal came from Pinki (51’).