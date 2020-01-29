Day Seven Results: 10th Hockey India Senior Men National Championship 2020 (A Division)

Jhansi (Uttar Pradesh), 29 January 2020: The Quarter-Final line-up of the 10th Hockey India Senior Men National Championship 2020 (A Division) was decided on Wednesday with two Pool D matches taking place here at the Major Dhyan Chand Hockey Stadium. In the first encounter, Air India Sports Promotion Board played out a 1-1 draw with Hockey Gangpur-Odisha to secure a point and advance to the Quarter-Finals by finishing second in Pool D, whereas the second match saw Hockey Karnataka outplay Hockey Odisha 5-2 to secure the top-spot and progress to the last-8.

The first encounter of the day in Pool D saw Air India Sports Promotion Board and Hockey Gangpur-Odisha play a well-fought match at the 10th Hockey India Senior Men National Championship 2020 (A division) on Wednesday. Air India Sports Promotion Board took the lead in the 22nd minute through Mohammed Raheel Mouseen, but Hockey Gangpur-Odisha found the equalizer within three minutes as Manoj Kindo (25') scored for them. Both the teams tried to look for the winner, but it was Air India Sports Promotion Board who benefited from the draw as they secured their berth in the Quarter-Finals.

In the other Pool D match, Hockey Karnataka produced a marvelous performance to defeat Hockey Odisha 5-2 to secure the first position and advance to the next round. Hockey Karnataka were brilliant throughout the match as they scored in all the four quarters, with M Likhith B (30', 53'), CS Shamanth (4'), Deekshit SP (24') and Pavan Madivalar (36') getting their names on the score-sheet. In the end, Hockey Odisha did pull two goals back through Prasad Kujur (55') and Krishna Tirkey (56') but it wasn't enough as the match ended 5-2 in Hockey Karnataka's favour.