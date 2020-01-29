Day Six Results: 10th Hockey India Senior Men National Championship 2020 (A division)

Day 6 of the Hockey India Senior Men's National Championship

Jhansi, 28 January 2020: Hockey Punjab and Hockey Unit of Tamil Nadu played out an intense game in their Pool A match here at the 10th Hockey India Senior Men National Championship 2020 (A division) on Tuesday. Hockey Unit of Tamil Nadu raced away with the match by scoring two goals in the first half. However, Hockey Punjab gained momentum in the second half and leveled the score 2-2 before the final whistle. Mareeswaran Sakthivel (13') and Selvaraj Kanagaraj (25') scored for Hockey Unit of Tamil Nadu, while Ashishpal Sharma (44') and Varinder Singh (51') found the back of the net for Hockey Punjab.

Services Sports Control Board registered a comprehensive 5-2 victory over Hockey Chandigarh in their Pool A match. Both sides were neck and neck for more than half of the match, but once Services Sports Control Board broke the 2-2 deadlock in the 42nd minute, the team raced away to a big victory. Ashis Topno (9'), Aakib Rahim (13'), Ajinkya Jadhav (42'), Rahul (51') and Jugraj Singh (57') scored for Services Sports Control Board, while Harsimranjeet Singh (3') and Sanjay (32') netted goals for Hockey Chandigarh.

Petroleum Sports Promotion Board and Central Secretariat played out a very interesting game during their Pool B match. Every time Central Secretariat took the lead in the match, Petroleum Sports Promotion Board found a way to score an equaliser with the final scoreline reading 2-2. Mohd Shariq (32', 52') found the back of the net for Central Secretariat, while Diwakar Ram (47') and Roshan Minz (60') scored for Petroleum Sports Promotion Board.

The Mumbai Hockey Association Ltd registered a comprehensive 4-2 victory over Central Reserve Police Force in their Pool B match. Once The Mumbai Hockey Association Ltd took control of proceedings at 3-1, the players ensured that their side stayed ahead right till the end. Captain Yuvraj Walmiki (8', 16'), Vinay Walmiki (2') and Pawan Rajbhar (33') netted goals for The Mumbai Hockey Association Ltd, while Md. Wasiullah Khan (7') and Deepak (27') scored for Central Reserve Police Force.

In Pool C, Punjab & Sind Bank raced away with the match when they scored two goals in 36 minutes. However, Association of Indian Universities didn't give in to the scoreboard pressure and leveled the scoreline 2-2 in the final quarter. Prabhdeep Singh (4') and Prince (36') scored for Punjab & Sind Bank, while Gaganjeet Singh (48') and Sukhjeet Singh (55') found the back of the net for Association of Indian Universities.

In the last match of the day, Hockey Haryana defeated Canara Bank 2-1 in their Group C game. Hockey Haryana was leading 1-0 for the major part of the match before Canara Bank found the equaliser in the 58th minute. However, Hockey Haryana scored the winner in the very next minute to seal the deal. Vikas (15'), Rajant (59') found the back of the net for Hockey Haryana, while N Kumar (58') scored for Canara Bank.