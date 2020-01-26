Day three Results: 10th Hockey India Senior Men National Championship 2020 (A division)

Press Release FOLLOW NEWS News

26 Jan 2020, 13:14 IST SHARE

Day 3 of the Hockey India Senior Men's National Championship

Jhansi, 25 January 2020: Services Sports Control Board outclassed Hockey Unit of Tamil Nadu 3-1 in their Pool A match here at the 10th Hockey India Senior Men National Championship 2020 (A division) on Saturday. Aakib Rahim (43'), Kuldeep (47') and Vishwa Thakur (49') struck a goal each after the two teams were locked in a goalless stalemate at half time. Hassan M Basha (58') was the lone goal scorer for Hockey Unit of Tamil Nadu.

In another closely-fought Pool B encounter, The Mumbai Hockey Association Ltd beat Central Secretariat 2-0. Dayanand Singh Chanamthabam (26') and Amit Goswami (46') starred for the winning team while their defence stayed tight to keep Central Secretariat strikers from scoring.

The Pool C clash between Punjab & Sind Bank and Canara Bank saw fierce competition with both teams playing on par with each other. Though the final score 3-2 was in favour of Punjab & Sind Bank, it was Canara Bank who opened the scoreline with Pruthvi Raj (15') but Punjab & Sind Bank were quick to bounce back with two goals via Prince (21') and Gaganpreet Singh (35'). While Canara Bank's experienced forward Nikkin Thimmaiah (38') equalised, a defence lapse by Canara Bank saw them concede a goal by Prabhdeep Singh (52').

In another Pool C match, Hockey Haryana beat Association of Indian Universities 1-0. Jonny Jasrotia (34') scored the match's only goal meanwhile Air India drew with Hockey Odisha 1-1 in their Pool D match. Prasad Kujur (5') of Hockey Odisha scored the first goal while Mohammed Raheel Mohseen (55') scored the equaliser for Air India.

A hard-fought Pool D match saw Hockey Karnataka beat Hockey Gangpur-Odisha 1-0 with Deekshit SP (60') scoring in the last minute of the match.