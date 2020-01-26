Day three Results: 10th Hockey India Senior Women National Championship 2020 (B division)

Press Release FOLLOW NEWS News

26 Jan 2020, 13:01 IST SHARE

Day 3 of the Hockey India Senior Women's National Championship

Kollam, 25 January 2020: Goans Hockey narrowly beat Hockey Uttarakhand 1-0 on the third day of their Pool A match in the 10th Hockey India Senior Women National Championship 2020 (B Division) here on Saturday.

Geeta Rathod (42’) provided the lone strike from a penalty corner in the third quarter of the match to help Goans Hockey to victory.

In a Group D match, Andhra Hockey Association registered a convincing win over Delhi Hockey beating them 4-1. Maheshwari Balagonda (29’, 59’) found the back of the net twice from penalty corners. Malleshwari Thalari (17’) was the first to get on the score sheet for Andhra as she converted a penalty stroke in the second quarter of the match. The other goal for Andhra came from Jinkala Sandhya (56’). The lone goal for Delhi was from Sarita (56’).

In a Group F match, Hockey Bengal beat Telangana Hockey 2-1 in a thrilling contest. The two teams remained goalless till the fourth quarter. Fatima Kashish (52’) was the first score for Telangana Hockey. Hardly three minutes had gone by and Bengal struck back through Puja Shah (55’). During the dying minutes of the match Payel Shaw (60’) found the back of the net to help Hockey Bengal to victory.

On Saturday, the matches between Hockey Andhra Pradesh vs Hockey Madhya Bharat, Hockey Patiala vs Tripura Hockey and Hockey Gujarat vs Hockey Jammu & Kashmir were forfeited.