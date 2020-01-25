Day Two Results: 10th Hockey India Senior Men National Championship 2020 (A division)
Jhansi, 24 January 2020: Having won their first match against Hockey Chandigarh on the opening day of the 10th Hockey India Senior Men National Championship 2020 (A Division), Hockey Punjab played out a goalless draw against hosts Uttar Pradesh Hockey in their Pool A tie on Day Two here on Friday.
In another well-contested Pool A match, Hockey Unit of Tamil Nadu beat Hockey Chandigarh 5-2. After both teams were on par at half-time with 2-2 stalemate, Hockey Unit of Tamil Nadu picked up pace in their attack to score back-to-back goals in the final quarter that saw them emerge victorious. For the winners, Hassan M Basha (2'), Selvaraj Kanagaraj (9', 56'), Mareeswaran Sakthivel (47', 59') starred in the match while Jasdeep Singh (5') and Sanjay (21') scored a goal each for Hockey Chandigarh.
Petroleum Sports Promotion Board continued their winning streak as they registered a confident 3-1 win against Comptroller & Auditor General of India in their Pool B match. Striker Armaan Qureshi (3', 19') starred in the match with a splendid double goal while Devinder Walmiki (18') struck a field goal. The team's defence held strong to ensure their opponents didn't score beyond one goal. Manish Yadav (35') was the player who scored the lone goal for Comptroller & Auditor General of India.
In the last match of the day, Central Secretariat beat Central Reserve Police Force 4-1 in a Pool B tie. Dharambir Yadav (27') and Iktidar Ishrat (46', 51'), Mohd. Shariq (60') scored for the winning team while Saroj Ekka scored the lone goal for Central Reserve Police Force.Modified 25 Jan 2020, 14:02 IST