Day Two Results: 10th Hockey India Senior Men National Championship 2020 (A division)

25 Jan 2020, 14:02 IST

Jhansi, 24 January 2020: Having won their first match against Hockey Chandigarh on the opening day of the 10th Hockey India Senior Men National Championship 2020 (A Division), Hockey Punjab played out a goalless draw against hosts Uttar Pradesh Hockey in their Pool A tie on Day Two here on Friday.

In another well-contested Pool A match, Hockey Unit of Tamil Nadu beat Hockey Chandigarh 5-2. After both teams were on par at half-time with 2-2 stalemate, Hockey Unit of Tamil Nadu picked up pace in their attack to score back-to-back goals in the final quarter that saw them emerge victorious. For the winners, Hassan M Basha (2'), Selvaraj Kanagaraj (9', 56'), Mareeswaran Sakthivel (47', 59') starred in the match while Jasdeep Singh (5') and Sanjay (21') scored a goal each for Hockey Chandigarh.

Petroleum Sports Promotion Board continued their winning streak as they registered a confident 3-1 win against Comptroller & Auditor General of India in their Pool B match. Striker Armaan Qureshi (3', 19') starred in the match with a splendid double goal while Devinder Walmiki (18') struck a field goal. The team's defence held strong to ensure their opponents didn't score beyond one goal. Manish Yadav (35') was the player who scored the lone goal for Comptroller & Auditor General of India.

In the last match of the day, Central Secretariat beat Central Reserve Police Force 4-1 in a Pool B tie. Dharambir Yadav (27') and Iktidar Ishrat (46', 51'), Mohd. Shariq (60') scored for the winning team while Saroj Ekka scored the lone goal for Central Reserve Police Force.