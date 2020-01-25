Day Two Results: 10th Hockey India Senior Women National Championship 2020 (B division)

Day Two of the 10th Hockey India Senior Women's National Championship

Kollam, 24 January 2020: Sashastra Seema Bal registered a huge 6-0 win over Hockey Himachal in their Pool H encounter on the second day of the 10th Hockey India Senior Women National Championship 2020 (B Division) here on Friday.

Sashastra Seema Bal scored their first goal just three minutes into the match, finishing the half 2-0. They further added four goals to their tally in the second half of the match. Preeti (10’, 33’) and Manisha (40, 60’) scored double goals each for Sashastra Seema Bal while Ranjita Minj (3’) and Maxima Ekka (59’) scored a goal each in the victory.

In another Group H match, Sports Authority of Gujarat – Hockey Academy registered a massive 9-0 victory over Vidarbha Hockey Association. Gujarat got off to a flying start scoring three goals in the first quarter. They finished the first half with 4-0 lead. In the third quarter there was no stopping them as they sealed the match with another five goals finishing 9-0.

Shivangi Solanki (4’, 27’, 32’) scored a hat-trick for the winning team. Parameshwari Shah (2’, 34’) who opened the score sheet for the winning team finished with two goals. Himanshi Radadiya (14’), Maitry Ramwala (33’), Sanya Noronha (39’) and Prachi Patel (42’) scored a goal each.