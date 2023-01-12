ENG vs WAL Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Hockey Tips & Playing 11 Updates for FIH Hockey Men’s World Cup – January 13th, 2023

England will take on Wales in the third match of the FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup 2023. The match will take place at the Birsa Munda International Hockey Stadium in Rourkela on January 13.

Both the teams are placed in Pool D along with Spain and the hosts India. The English team had a successful campaign in the 2018 Hockey World Cup. They played well throughout the tournament before the defending champions Belgium thrashed them 6-0 in the semi-finals. The team will want to forget that loss and start their challenge with a win.

Meanwhile, Wales are all set to make their debut at the Hockey World Cup this year. However, it will not be easy for them to make a mark in their maiden World Cup outing as they are placed with three very competitive teams this year. They have a tough task ahead as they gear up to face a strong English side in the tournament opener.

Match Details

Match: England vs Wales

Date & Time: January 13, 2023, at 5:00 pm IST

Venue: Birsa Munda International Hockey Stadium, Rourkela

Squads to choose from

England

David Ames, James Albery, Liam Ansell, Nick Bandurak, Will Calnan, David Condon, David Goodfield, Harry Martin, James Mazarelo, Nick Park, Ollie Payne, Phil Roper, Scott Rushmere, Liam Sanford, Tom Sorsby, Zach Wallace, Jack Waller, Sam Ward

Wales

Toby Reynolds-Cotterill, Rhys Payne, Gareth Furlong, Daniel Kyriakides, Hywel Jones, Ioan Wall, Steve Kelly, Lewis Prosser, Dale Hutchinson, Jacob Draper, Gareth Griffiths, Rhys Bradshaw, Rupert Shipperley, Fred Newbold, Ben Francis, Luke Hawker, James Carson, Jack Pritchard

Probable Playing XI

England

Oliver Payne, Harry Martin, Liam Sanford, Jack Waller, James Albery, David Condon, Phil Roper, Zachary Wallace, Tom Sorsby, Sam Ward, Will Calnan

Wales

Toby Reynolds-Cotterill, Gareth Furlong, Daniel Kyriakides, Hywel Jones, Steve Kelley, Lewis Prosser, Jacob Draper, Dale Hutchinson, Rupert Shipperley, Luke Hawker, Ben Francis.

ENG vs WAL Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (FIH Hockey Men’s World Cup)

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Oliver Payne, Harry Martin, Gareth Furlong, Liam Sanford, Daniel Kyriakides, Lewis Prosser, David Condon, Rupert Shipperley, Phil Roper, Will Calnan, Benjamin Francis

Captain: Liam Sanford, Vice-Captain: Harry Martin

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Oliver Payne, Harry Martin, Gareth Furlong, Liam Sanford, Stephen Kelly, Lewis Prosser, David Condon, Rupert Shipperley, Dale Hutchinson, Will Calnan, Sam Ward

Captain: Harry Martin, Vice-Captain: David Condon

