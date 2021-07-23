Execution of plans on the field will be key to a good show at Olympics 2021, says Indian women hockey skipper Rani Rampal

On the eve of their first preliminary round match of the Tokyo Olympics 2021, the Indian women's hockey skipper Rani Rampal exuded confidence against world number one the Netherlands on Saturday in Japan.

“We are very confident about our chances in this competition. It's very exciting to be here in Tokyo. We have worked very hard for this tournament in the last five years. We can’t wait for it to start. It’s been a long wait for the Tokyo Games. All players are healthy,” Rani said ahead of their first encounter against the Netherlands.

For the record, the Netherlands and Australia have both won the women's hockey Olympics title three times in the past. Australia won titles in 1988, 1996 and 2000 while the Netherlands were victorious in 1984, 2008 and 2012. No other nation has won more than once.

The Indian women's hockey team competed at the 2016 Rio Olympics after a gap of 36 long years.

Following a disappointing performance at the Rio Olympics, the Indian hockey team has since gone from strength to strength. India won the 2016 Asian Champions Trophy and the 2017 Asia Cup title.

The Indian women’s hockey team also won a silver medal at the 2018 Jakarta Asian Games.

Rani said the players have undergone good training and the team should be able to execute plans on the field, which will hold the key to success at the Tokyo Olympics.

“We have all the skills to perform at this level. But it is very important for us to execute our plans properly. Everyone is clear about their respective roles. If we coordinate well on the field and play to our potential, we have good chances of a podium finish,” added Rani.

The team preparation is looking good for the Tokyo Olympics: Indian women's hockey team coach Sjoerd Marijne

In the build-up competitions to prepare for the Olympics, Indian women’s hockey team gave a good account of themselves by winning gold at the 2019 FIH Women’s Series Finals at Hiroshima by defeating Japan 3-1.

“The Olympics is the biggest of all tournaments. The players are raring to go. The team has put in a lot of hard work. It’s all about going out on the field and giving their best. This team has played well against the top sides in the recent past. Therefore, the confidence level in the group is high. We are going to take it one match at a time and try to keep improving with each match,” said Sjoerd Marijne, chief coach of the women’s team.

India are clubbed in Pool A at the Tokyo Olympics. India face the Netherlands in their opening preliminary match on Saturday. India next play Germany on July 26. Great Britain on July 28. Ireland on July 30 and South Africa on July 31. The knockout stage will start on August 2.

