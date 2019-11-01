FIH Academy - Hockey India Coaching Education Pathway Level '1' and Level '2' Coaching Courses get underway in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar, 31 October 2019: After the successful completion of several Hockey India Coaching Education Pathway courses this year, the FIH Academy - Hockey India Coaching Education Pathway Level '1' and Level '2' Coaching Courses in Bhubaneswar. FIH Academy Educators for the courses include Sven van der Most (Netherlands), Coach and Technical Manager at HC Oranje Rood, FIH Academy Educators Mike Irving (Great Britain) and FIH Academy Educators Tsoanelo Pholo (South Africa).

Over 30 candidates have enrolled for the FIH Academy - Hockey India Coaching Education Pathway Level '1' coaching course, which will begin on 3 November 2019 and will continue till 5 November 2019 and over 50 candidates have enrolled for the FIH Academy - Hockey India Coaching Education Pathway Level '2' Coaching Course, which began on 30 October 2019 and will continue till 2 November 2019.

"Hockey India's is clearly demonstrating its commitment to the development of umpires and coaches through knowledge and practical-based courses that will equip them to deliver within the modern hockey environment. FIH believe it is important to work with all top hockey nations across all areas of the game. Education is one of the four pillars of Hockey4Life, our global development programme," stated Mike Joyce, Executive Director – The Hockey Foundation and FIH Development Director.

"I am particularly delighted to see the enthusiasm of all the candidates. The educator's programme will help develop a modern national performance pathway from grassroots to elite level with full integration into FIH education programmes."

"The FIH Academy is very happy to be working with Hockey India to develop their Coaching and Umpiring pathways. There templates can easily effective in other Hockey nations," Joyce added.

Being organised on the sidelines of the FIH Olympic Qualifiers, the courses aim at effectively equipping the attendees with practical knowledge and on-ground scenarios.

The FIH Academy - Hockey India Coaching Education Pathway Level '1' and Level '2' Coaching Courses will also provide candidates with the opportunity to study and be assessed on their coaching theoretical knowledge. It provides the opportunity for formative assessment and development planning. After the successful conduct of Hockey India Coaching Education Pathway across 4 zones of the country; Hockey India Level 'Basic' and Level '1' Coaching Courses received an overwhelming response with over 150 candidates attending the course.