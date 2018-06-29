FIH Champions Trophy 2018: India holds Belgium to a thrilling 1-1 draw

India held Belgium to a thrilling 1-1 draw in their fourth match of Champions Trophy played Breda, Netherlands on Thursday. It was an amazing match as Belgium dominated the play but P Sreejesh saved lots of penalty corners.

The Indian team started on an aggressive note with Harmanpreet Singh converted the earning a penalty corner into a goal in the 10th minute to give India a 1-0 lead. Belgium played attacking hockey after that but could not get past P Sreejesh. At the end of first quarter, India led 1-0.

Belgium attacked but P Sreejesh was the savour with some brilliant saves. India earned a penalty corner in the 20th minute but could convert into a goal. It was an impressive performance the Indian team who played with lots of aggression entering Belgium half more times. . At the end of 2nd quarter India earned 2 penalty corners but could not convert into a goal. India still led 1-0 at the end of first half.

In the first half India entered Belgium half 19 times while Belgium managed just 12 circle penetrations.

The Red Lions showed more aggressive intent in the 3rd quarter earning penalty corners but P Sreejesh made lots of saves. India also made few attempts to enter Belgium circle. At the end of 3rd quarter too, India still led 1-0.

In the 4th quarter too, the Red Lions played with lots of aggression and earned few more penalty corners. Luypaert levelled the score with a brilliant penalty corner in the 58th minute. Belgium continued their aggression but P Sreejesh saved the final penalty corner to deny the Olympic silver medallist.

In total, Belgium entered India circle 32 times as compared to 21 times of India. Belgium earned 11 penalty corners and converted only 1 while India earned 6 and converted 1.

P Sreejesh was the hero with some superb saves and would be looking to perform well in the next match against Netherlands. It was a brilliant game of hockey with both teams having chances.

With this draw, India is at 7 points and top of points table. India will take on Netherlands in their last league match on 30th June.