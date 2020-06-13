FIH chief Narinder Batra wants to see the Indian hockey teams win a medal at the Olympics

FIH chief Narinder Batra boasted that the current Indian men's and women's hockey teams are the fittest in the business, besides mentioning that he is expecting the hockey players to make the nation proud by winning at least one medal in the upcoming Tokyo Olympics. A former hockey player himself, Batra stated that he wants to see the Indian sides prosper at the Olympics.

In a live chat with Indranil Basu on Sportskeeda's Facebook page, Narinder Batra explained how the Indian hockey teams have improved over the past few years. In his view, the current Indian teams are not afraid to take on mightier opponents, which is why he expects them to win a medal at the upcoming Olympics.

The confidence of the men's and women's hockey teams has grown in the last decade: Narinder Batra

Narinder Batra is the FIH chief, the President of IOA, and also a member of the IOC

IOA President Narinder Batra highlighted how the Indian teams have improved over the last decade. Both the sides have risen in the international rankings. He described their growth in the previous ten years and said:

"What has happened in the last ten years is that the Indian men and women, both the teams are the fittest teams in the world. One thing is very important in hockey, and that is fitness."

"The boys and girls both teams have grown in confidence. They can take on anyone now. Saying that if you are a goal down, then your morale is down, don't think you have lost. You always play with your shoulders up. No one is now scared of any mighty team," he continued.

Narinder Batra further said that the players are very mature now. He revealed his expectations from the team at the upcoming Olympics event and said:

"I am certainly looking for a medal, at least one medal from the hockey teams. This is one game where I want to see India win a medal.

Lastly, the IOC member said that Late Balbir Singh Sr. wanted to see the Indian hockey team win a medal at the Olympics, and so, he would try to fulfill his wish.