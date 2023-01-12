FIH Hockey World Cup 2023:  5 Indian players to watch out for 

India have traditionally been one of the most spectacular sides in world hockey and will be hoping to put on a stellar display at the 2023 FIH Hockey World Cup.

Eye-catching solo runs and dribbles are fast diminishing considering the demands of the modern game. However, the Men in Blue continue to engage in lightning fast counterattacks with their strikers sprinting back to their own circle whenever the need arises.

In recent times, the Indians have also honed their defensive skills enough to emerge as a team that is now capable of beating the very best sides on their day. They also boast outrageous young talents like Sukhjeet Singh and Abhishek in the ranks.

They have players with an array of enviable stick skills combining guile and artistry in equal measure, as well as those who defend with aplomb. Both types of players will be key if they are to go deep into the upcoming Hockey World Cup at home.

On that note, let's take a look at five Indian players to watch out for during the 2023 Hockey World Cup.

#5 Akashdeep Singh (Hockey World Cup 2014, 2018, 2023)

Akashdeep Singh now plays in a more withdrawn position but is still immensely valuable to his team

Talismanic Indian forward Akashdeep Singh has gained a reputation for being one of the most feared strikers in the world. However, he now plays in a more withdrawn position, where he has enjoyed just as much success as before.

With a range of stunning tomahawks that the galleries love to witness, Akashdeep has the ability to score from just about anywhere in the striking circle. He uses a trademark stand-and-deliver style that defenders find impossible to get a measure of.

India_AllSports @India_AllSports

Hockey: India BEAT World No. 1 Australia 4-3 with Akashdeep Singh scoring the winning goal in final minute.

Its 1st win for India over Australia in their last 13 matches!

India now trail 1-2 in 5 match Test series. News Flash:Hockey: India BEAT World No. 1 Australia 4-3 with Akashdeep Singh scoring the winning goal in final minute.Its 1st win for India over Australia in their last 13 matches!India now trail 1-2 in 5 match Test series. News Flash: Hockey: India BEAT World No. 1 Australia 4-3 with Akashdeep Singh scoring the winning goal in final minute. ➡️ Its 1st win for India over Australia in their last 13 matches! ➡️ India now trail 1-2 in 5 match Test series. https://t.co/vnFHwbZ2eM

Employed as a midfielder since the 2018 Asian Champions Trophy in Muscat, the 28-year-old is a vital cog in the Indian wheel. This is primarily due to his exceptional ball skills and anticipation.

Akashdeep Singh notably gave India an early lead in the 2018 World Cup quarterfinals against the Netherlands with a memorable strike. He will need to come into his own during the forthcoming edition of the tournament if India are to go the distance.

#4 Amit Rohidas (Hockey World Cup 2018, 2023)

Amit Rohidas is one of the best PC defenders in the world and will be key to his team's hopes at this year's World Cup

Amit Rohidas never hesitates to put his body on the line as he rushes out to to block the thunderbolt drag flicks that come his way at lethal speeds.

Now considered to be one of the best PC defenders in the world, Rohidas' importance in the Indian set-up can hardly be overemphasized. The brave lad from Sundargarh can also score a few himself, making him indispensable to the team.

Rohidas previously had a tendency to lose his composure and pick up yellow cards during big games, like he did in the 2018 World Cup game against the Netherlands. However, he has now matured considerably and is a key component of his national team.

Amit Rohidas has been appointed the vice-captain of Graham Reid's team that is looking to create history at the 2023 Hockey World Cup.

#3 Vivek Sagar Prasad (Hockey World Cup 2023)

Vivek Sagar makes his World Cup debut

The protege of Ashok Kumar, son of the legendary Dhyan Chand, Vivek Sagar Prasad missed the previous edition of the World Cup after failing to make it to the final squad.

The midfielder, who idolized Indian skipper Manpreet Singh, has come a long way since then. He was also exposed to the rigors of the international game during the Four Nations tournament in early 2018.

Vivek is a big match player who scored a vital goal for India in the final of the 2018 Champions Trophy against Australia. More importantly, he has a crucial role in feeding the strikers and setting up moves from the middle of the pitch.

The 22-year-old has grown in confidence with every outing and his deft dribbling and ball-handling abilities are a connossieur's delight. He will certainly be one to watch out for at the 2023 Hockey World Cup.

#2 Lalit Upadhyay (Hockey World Cup 2014, 2018, 2023)

The stalwart needs to to strike if India are to create history

Lauded by Pakistan legend Shahbaz Ahmed, Lalit Upadhyay appears to have the knack of doing pretty much anything with a hockey stick.

The stalwart from Uttar Pradesh scored an outrageous aerial goal with the aid of a flat stick held like a tennis racquet against the South Koreans during the 2018 Asian Games. That strike is just one of many memorable exploits that Upadhyay has notched up over the years for his national team.

The 29-year-old is now at a vital phase of a career. After an encouraging performance at the Commonwealth Games last year, he will aim to go the extra mile at the all-important Hockey World Cup.

Sportskeeda @Sportskeeda



#CWG2022 #B2022 GOAAAAL! Lalit Upadhyay scores from a penalty corner situation. India are already up 1-0 in 3 mins of play. GOAAAAL! Lalit Upadhyay scores from a penalty corner situation. India are already up 1-0 in 3 mins of play.#CWG2022 #B2022

#1 Harmanpreet Singh (Hockey World Cup 2018, 2023)

Harmanpreet Singh was the highrst goalscorer in the world last year

Back in 2018, the world watched with awe as the likes of Alexander Hendrickx and Blake Govers fired in lethal drag-flicks that gave their respective sides a vital edge in big moments.

Come 2022 and India's very own Harmanpreet Singh has emerged as the world's most prolific scorer from short corners.

While his talent is unmistakeable, the stocky defender's hard work and persistence has been particularly impressive. He has continued to fox rival teams who have struggled to read his drag flicks despite their best efforts and preparations.

Yet, the biggest test is still to come for Harmanpreet.

The opposition radar is firmly fixed on the 27-year-old's every move from the spot and this will be the case at the upcoming World Cup as well. It remains to be seen if he can continue to deliver the goods against the world's best teams at the biggest and most important stage of all.

An ice-cool customer who rarely smiles on the pitch, the Indian captain will need to soak in the pressure from a boisterous home crowd as they try to cheer their hero on to glory.

Poll : 0 votes