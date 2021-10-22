FIH Men’s Junior Hockey World Cup 2021: Foreign teams exempted quarantine, only need to monitor COVID-19 symptoms during stay

Foreign teams that will arrive in India for next month’s FIH Men’s Junior Hockey World Cup in Bhuvenshwar have been exempted from quarantine, informed the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Thursday.

The teams, instead, will only be required to monitor themselves for COVID-19 symptoms during their stay. The decision comes following LS Singh's, Joint Secretary of the Sports Ministry, request earlier this month.

Also Read: FIH Hockey Junior World Cup 2021: Teams, pools and match details

However, although the quarantine has been waived off, the participating teams will have to follow necessary COVID-19 protocols.

The FIH Men’s Junior World Cup will be played at Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar from November 25 to December 5. Hosts India are the defending champions.

Health protocols for FIH Men’s Junior Hockey World Cup

Some of the mandatory protocols for the FIH Men’s Junior Hockey World Cup which the teams will need to follow, are pre-arrival RT-PCR COVID-19 tests 72 hours before departure, and mandatory test upon arrival.

“All the participants will self-monitor their health for 14 days after arrival in India and if they develop any symptoms suggestive of COVID-19, they will isolate themselves and report the same to the event organisers/nearest COVID health facility/National or State helpline,” Joint Secretary in the Health Ministry, Lav Agarwal, said in his letter addressed to Singh.

All participants will have to minimize their interaction with the public and follow COVID-19 appropritate behavior like wearing masks and maintaining physical distancing.

The letter further states that in case any participant develops symptoms suggestive of COVID-19 during the competition, would be subjected to RT-PCR tests and be quarantined by the Department of Sports.

India will kick off their FIH Men’s Junior Hockey World Cup campaign on November 24. The reigning champions have been placed in Pool B alongside France, Canada and Poland.

Also Read

The FIH Men’s Junior Hockey World Cup is scheduled to be held at Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar, Odisha.

Also read: Australia pull out of FIH Pro League and Junior World Cup due to Covid-19 restrictions

Edited by Prasen Moudgal