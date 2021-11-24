FIH Odisha Hockey Men's Junior World Cup 2021: November 25 schedule, timings IST, live streaming details

The Hockey Men's Junior World Cup began on November 24 at Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar, Odisha. At least ten teams were in action on the opening day of the marquee event on Wednesday.

Germany is leading the pack in winning the highest number of titles (six) at the hockey Junior World Cup. India stands second in the list with two titles to their name. Meanwhile, Argentina, Australia and Pakistan have won the tournament once each.

FIH Odisha Hockey Men's Junior World Cup: November 25 schedule [Timings in IST]

Defending champions India are among the favorites to win the 2021 FIH Odisha Hockey Men's Junior World Cup title. All matches will take place at Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar, Odisha. Here is the match list for Thursday, November 25:

Argentina vs Egypt (9:30 am).

Netherlands vs South Korea (12:00 pm).

Spain vs USA (2:30 pm).

France vs Poland (5:00 pm).

Canada vs India (7:30 pm).

India vs Canada squad

India's 24 member squad:

Shardanand Tiwari, Prashant Chauhan (goalkeeper), Pawan (goalkeeper), Sanjay (vice-captain), Sudeep Chirmako, Rahul Kumar Rajbhar, Maninder Singh, Vishnukant Singh, Ankit Pal, Uttam Singh, Sunil Jojo, Manjeet, Rabichandra Singh Moirangthem, Vivek Sagar Prasad (captain), Abhishek Lakra, Yashdeep Siwach, Gurmukh Singh, Araijeet Singh Hundal.

Reserves: Dinachandra Singh Moirangthem, Boby Singh Dhami.

India’s full schedule in FIH Men’s Hockey Junior World Cup 2021

India vs France - November 24, 7:30pm.

Canada vs India - November 25, 7:30pm.

India vs Poland - November 27, 7:30pm.

Knock-outs and medal rounds

Quarterfinal 1 - December 1, 10:30am.

Quarterfinal 2 - December 1, 1:30pm.

Quarterfinal 3 - December 1, 4:30pm.

Quarter-final 4 - December 1, 7:30pm.

Semifinal 1 - December 3, 4:30pm.

Semifinal 2 - December 3, 7:30pm.

Third-place playoff - December 5, 4:30pm.

Final - December 5, 7:30pm.

FIH Odisha Hockey Men's Junior World Cup Pools

Pool A: Belgium, Malaysia, South Africa and Chile.

Pool B: India, Canada, France and Poland.

Pool C: Netherlands, Spain, Korea and the United States.

Pool D: Germany, Argentina, Pakistan and Egypt

The top two teams from each pool will progress to the knockout stages.

FIH Odisha Hockey Men's Junior World Cup: Live streaming details

All matches at the 2021 Men's Junior Hockey World Cup will be broadcast on the Star Sports Network. Audiences can also live stream the Hockey World Cup on the Watch Hockey website (https://watch.hockey/).

