FIH Pro League 2021/22: Indian men's and women's hockey team schedule, streaming details

The Indian men's and women's senior hockey teams departed for Brussels, Belgium on Wednesday (June 8) ahead of the upcoming 2021/22 FIH Pro League 2021/22 away matches.

The European leg of the FIH Pro League matches will be conducted in Belgium and the Netherlands from June 11-22, 2022.

FIH Pro League 2022: Indian women's team's upcoming fixtures

The Savita Punia-led Indian team will play six matches, starting June 11. The Indian Women's Hockey Team are currently in third place in the FIH Women’s Hockey Pro League 2021/22 table with 22 points in eight games behind Argentina (38 points) and the Netherlands (second position- 26 points).

Women's team upcoming fixtures:

Match 1: Belgium vs India

Date: June 11, 2022 Timings: 5:30 pm IST

Match 2: Belgium vs India

Date: June 12, 2022 Timings: 5:30 pm IST

Match 1: Argentina vs India

Date: June 18, 2022 Timings: 5:30 pm IST

Match 2: Argentina vs India

Date: June 19, 2022 Timings: 5:30 pm IST

Match 1: USA vs India

Date: June 21, 2022 Timings: 8:00 pm IST

Match 2: USA vs India

Date: June 22, 2022 Timings: 8:00 pm IST

FIH Pro League 2022: Indian men's team's upcoming fixtures

The Indian Men's Hockey squad, led by Amit Rohidas, will take on Belgium in a double-header on June 11-12, 2022. India are currently placed second in the FIH Men's Hockey Pro League points table behind the Netherlands.

Men's team upcoming fixtures:

Match 1: Belgium vs India

Date: June 11, 2022 Timings: 8:00pm IST

Match 2: Belgium vs India

Date: June 12, 2022 Timings: 8:00pm IST

Match 1: Netherlands vs India

Date: June 18, 2022 Timings: 8:00pm IST

Match 2: Netherlands vs India

Date: June 19, 2022 Timings: 8:00pm IST

FIH Pro League 2022: Streaming details

All FIH Pro League 2022 matches will be telecast live on Star Sports Select 2 and Star Sports Select 2 HD channels. Matches will also be available for live streaming on the Hotstar app.

