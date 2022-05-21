FIH Pro League 2021/22: Indian women's squad for away matches, schedule, timings and streaming details

Hockey India (HI) announced their 24-member Indian women's hockey squad on Saturday (May 21) ahead of the 2021/22 FIH Pro League away matches. The European leg of the matches will be conducted in Belgium and the Netherlands from June 11-22, 2022.

Indian women's hockey has had a terrific journey so far in the home leg matches of the FIH Pro League 2021/22. The team is currently placed at the top of the table with 22 points.

Ace goalkeeper Savita Punia will continue to lead the Indian side while the team's mainstay in defense, Deep Grace Ekka, will serve as the vice-captain.

Recuperating from a prolonged injury, experienced Indian forward Rani Rampal is back in the Indian squad for the FIH Pro League away matches. The 27-year-old will be seen in action for the first time since the 2021 Tokyo Olympics. Rani was undergoing rehabilitation following a hamstring injury.

Speaking about the team selection, Indian women's team chief coach Janneke Schopman said:

"This is going to be a very important leg of Pro League matches in Europe as it will give us insights into our progress ahead of the World Cup in July. These matches are going to be critical in also finalizing our team for the World Cup."

She further added:

"This is a good, well-balanced squad with a mix of some very experienced players and youngsters who have shown great promise after their Junior World Cup outing. I am very interested to find out how they will play in European conditions against quality sides like Belgium, Argentina and US."

All India Radio News @airnewsalerts Hockey India names 24-member Indian Women's Hockey Team for the FIH Hockey Pro-League matches to be played in Belgium and Netherlands in June ahead of FIH Hockey Women's World Cup. Hockey India names 24-member Indian Women's Hockey Team for the FIH Hockey Pro-League matches to be played in Belgium and Netherlands in June ahead of FIH Hockey Women's World Cup.

FIH Pro League: Indian Squad

Here's the list of the 24-member Indian women's squad:

Goalkeepers: Savita Punia (captain), Bichu Devi Kharibam

Defenders: Deep Grace Ekka (vice-captain), Gurjit Kaur, Nikki Pradhan, Udita, Ishika Chaudhary, Akshata Abaso Dhekale

Forwards: Rani Rampal, Vandana Katariya, Lalremsiami, Navneet Kaur, Sharmila Devi, Sangita Kumari, Deepika.

Midfielders: Nisha, Sushila Chanu Pukhrambam, Monika, Neha, Jyoti, Navjot Kaur, Sonika, Salima Tete, Baljeet Kaur

FIH Pro League 2022: Indian women's team's upcoming fixtures

The Savita Punia-led Indian team will play six matches, starting June 11.

The Indian eves will take on Belgium in a two-legged tie in the FIH Pro League at the Sportcentrum Wilrijkse Plein in Antwerp, Belgium. Later, they will travel to Rotterdam in the Netherlands to face Argentina and the USA for the remaining matches.

Here's the full schedule:

Match 1: Belgium vs India

Date: June 11, 2022 Timings: 5:30 pm IST

Match 2: Belgium vs India

Date: June 12, 2022 Timings: 5:30 pm IST

Match 1: Argentina vs India

Date: June 18, 2022 Timings: 5:30 pm IST

Match 2: Argentina vs India

Date: June 19, 2022 Timings: 5:30 pm IST

Match 1: USA vs India

Date: June 21, 2022 Timings: 8:00 pm IST

Match 2: USA vs India

Date: June 22, 2022 Timings: 8:00 pm IST

Streaming details:

All FIH Pro League 2022 matches will be telecast live on Star Sports Select 2 and Star Sports Select 2 HD channels. Matches will also be available for live streaming on the Hotstar app.

Also read: "Indian hockey team is a big example for teams in Asia" - Pakistan head coach Siegfried Aikman

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee