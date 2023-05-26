FIH Pro League 2023: 3 Indian hockey players who can turn a game on its head

The Indian men's hockey team, led by veteran campaigner Harmanpreet Singh, is gearing up to compete in the latest round of FIH Pro League 2023 matches. The team, having the newly-appointed head coach Craig Fulton, is a perfect blend of seasoned veterans and talented youngsters.

The Indian side are preparing to face formidable opponents such as Belgium, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and Argentina. While there are many important players in the side, three have the exceptional ability to turn a game on its head.

Hardik Singh, Mandeep Singh, and Harmanpreet Singh are important players whose contributions can have a significant impact on the team's performance and outcomes.

Let's take a closer look at this important troika:

Hardik Singh: The versatile midfield dynamo

Hardik Singh

Hardik Singh, the Indian team's vice-captain, is a versatile midfielder known for his exceptional skills and tireless work ethic. He plays an important role in the team's midfield due to his ability to control the tempo of the game and contribute both defensively and offensively.

Hardik's strong tackling, precise passing, and exceptional vision allow him to set up scoring chances for his teammates.

Furthermore, his unwavering work ethic and ability to win crucial aerial duels make him a midfield force to be reckoned with. Hardik's experience and tactical awareness allow him to effectively disrupt the opponent's play while also providing stability in midfield.

Mandeep Singh: The dynamic forward

Mandeep Singh

The return of Mandeep Singh to the squad after missing the previous Pro League matches is a significant boost for the Indian team. Mandeep is a seasoned forward with exceptional goal-scoring instincts and the ability to quickly change the course of a match.

Mandeep is a constant threat to the opposing defense due to his agility, speed, and sharpness in front of the goal. His ability to find gaps, create scoring opportunities, and convert them with precision makes him an important member of the attacking line. Mandeep's rapport with his teammates, as well as his ability to be in the right place at the right time, contribute to his overall impact on the game.

Harmanpreet Singh: The commanding defender and captain

Harmanpreet Singh

Harmanpreet Singh's leadership and defensive prowess will be crucial in India's Pro League campaign as the team's captain and seasoned defender.

Harmanpreet is well-known for his strong tackles, strategic positioning, and precise penalty corner conversions. His experience and calmness under pressure make him an important player in neutralizing the opponent's attacks.

Furthermore, Harmanpreet's ability to contribute offensively via penalty corner routines adds a new dimension to the team's overall performance. The Indian team captain sets the tone for the team's defensive structure and inspires confidence in his teammates with his exceptional defensive skills and leadership qualities.

The Indian men's hockey team begins a new era under coach Craig Fulton. FIH Pro League 2023 provides an excellent opportunity for the players to showcase their abilities and adapt to the coach's defensive hockey philosophy.

With players like Hardik Singh, Mandeep Singh, and Harmanpreet Singh on the roster, the team has the firepower to win the games. Their contributions in midfield control, goal-scoring ability, and defensive solidity could be decisive factors in India's Pro League success. This would also help in preparation for the upcoming Asian Games and the Paris Olympics.

Although the FIH Pro League will be hosted in London, fans in India will have the opportunity to cheer for their superstars. They will take the field courtesy of Cadbury Dairy Milk’s #CheerForAllSports initiative, where fan walls will be put up across stadiums to allow the fans to lend their support. You can register to be a part of it here.

