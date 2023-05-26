FIH Pro League 2023: Great Britain vs India preview, head-to-head, prediction and streaming details

The 38th match of the FIH Men’s Pro League 2022-23 will see Great Britain (GBR) taking on India (IND). The London Stadium in Great Britain is going to host this exciting clash on Saturday, May 27.

Great Britain is currently in red-hot form right now as they are placed just one place below their opponent with 19 points and a goal difference of +12, having won four of their eight games so far. The team will be looking to start their campaign on a high and claim the top spot in the points table.

Meanwhile, the Indian team had a disappointing start to the new leg as they lost 2-1 against Belgium in their opening fixture. The game was evenly placed at 1-1 going into the final quarter, but Belgium held their nerves in the end and scored a winning goal in the defining moments of the game.

The Men in Blue will be looking to turn things around in their upcoming game as they currently stand at the top of the points table with 19 points, having won five of their nine games so far.

Great Britain vs India Match Details:

Match: Great Britain vs India, Match 38, FIH Men’s Pro League 2022-23

Date & Time: May 27, 2023, at 5:10 pm IST

Venue: London, Great Britain

Great Britain vs India Head to Head

Both teams have faced each other in 132 games, where Great Britain has won 86 games, while India has won 25 games. 21 games between both teams have ended in a draw.

Total Matches Played - 132

Great Britain Won - 86

India Won - 25

Draw - 21

Great Britain vs India Squads

Great Britain

Oliver Payne, James Mazarelo, Toby Reynolds Cotterill, Calum Douglas, Yuvraj Bhuhi, Liam Sanford, Brendan Creed, Jack Turner, Timothy Nurse, Matthew Ramshaw, Nick Park, Scott Duncan, David Ames, Zachary Wallace, Jack Waller, David Goodfield, David Condon, James Albery, Stuart Rushmere, James Oates, Jacob Draper, James Gall, Harry Martin, Ian Sloan, Rhys Smith, Phil Roper, Edward Way, Tom Sorsby, Taylor Samuel, Nicholas Bandurak, Sam Ward, Rupert Shipperley, Will Calnan, Liam Ansell, Lee Morton, Peter Scott, Christoper Griffiths

India

RP Sreejesh, Krishan Pathak, Harmanpreet Singh, Amit Rohidas, Sumit, Mandeep Mor, Jarmanpreet Singh, Gurinder Singh, Sanjay, Akashdeep Singh, Mandeep Singh, Shamsher Singh, Manpreet Singh, Hardik Singh, Vivek Sagar Prasad, Dilpreet Singh, Rabichandra Singh Moirangthem, Lalit Upadhyay, Abhishek, Sukhjeet Singh, S Karthi, Rajkumar Pal, Gurjant Singh, Simranjeet Singh

Great Britain vs India Probable XI

Great Britain

Oliver Payne, Liam Sanford, Brendan Creed, Timothy Nurse, David Ames, Zachary Wallace, Jack Waller, James Albery, Nicholas Bandurak, Sam Ward, Rupert Shipperley

India

Krishan Pathak, Jarmanpreet Singh, Harmanpreet Singh, Amit Rohidas, Manpreet Singh, Hardik Singh, Gurinder Singh, Akashdeep Singh, Mandeep Singh, Abhishek, Gurjant Singh

Great Britain vs India Match Prediction

India did not have a great start to the new leg as they suffered a close loss against Belgium in their opening fixture.

However, the Harmanpreet Singh-led side will be looking to make a strong comeback in the upcoming game and expect them to retain their top spot in the points table.

Match Prediction: India to win Match 38 of the Men’s FIH Pro League.

Great Britain vs India Live Telecast Details, Channel List & Live Score Details

TV: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: FanCode

Poll : 0 votes