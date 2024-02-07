FIH Pro League 2024: India Women vs Australia Women preview, prediction and live streaming details

Team India Women will take on Australia Women in the 14th match of the ongoing Women’s FIH Pro League 2024 at Kalinga Hockey Stadium in Bhubaneshwar, India on Wednesday, February 7.

After failing to occupy a spot in the Paris 2024 Olympics, the Women in Blue started off in the Pro League on a disastrous note. They began their campaign with a 1-2 defeat over China Women.

Their poor form continued with another defeat against Netherlands Women by 1-3. They will need to put their best foot forward against Australia Women and get back to the winning ways.

On the other hand, Australia Women started the competition with a loss over China Women by 0-3. However, they made a strong comeback over USA Women with a 3-0 dominating win. They will look to keep their momentum going over struggling Team India.

India Women vs Australia Women Match Details

Match: India Women vs Australia Women, Match 14

Date and Time: Wednesday, February 7, 7.30 pm IST.

Venue: Kalinga Hockey Stadium, Bhubaneshwar, India

India Women vs Australia Women Squads

India Women

Savita Punia (captain), Bichu Devi Kharibam, Gurjit Kaur, Nikki Pradhan, Udita, Ishika Chaudhary, Monika, Jyoti Chhatri, Nisha, Vaishnavi Vitthal Phalke, Neha, Navneet Kaur, Salima Tete, Sonika, Jyoti, Baljeet Kaur, Sunelita Toppo, Mumtaz Khan, Beauty Dungdung, Lalremsiami, Sangita Kumari, Deepika, Vandana Katariya (vice-captain), Sharmila Devi.

Australia Women

Colwill Claire, Malone Ambrosia, Peris Brooke, Lawton Amy, Young Grace, Squibb Penny, Power Aleisha, Brooks Maddison, Tonkin Shanea, Fitzpatrick Maddy, Arnott Alice, Hayes Greta, Shand Hattie, Kershaw Stephanie, Nobbs Kaitlin (captain), Schonell Courtney, Sharman Lucy, Claxton Jane, Bartram Jocelyn, Somerville Karri, Taylor Renee, Stewart Tatum, Williams Mariah, Cullum-Sanders Hannah, Greiner Rebecca, Stewart Grace, Gallagher Morgan, Morgan Pippa, Newman Zoe, Smith Maddison, Wilson Abigail, Downes Olivia, Kavanagh Alana, Utri Aisling, Dolkens Dayle.

India Women vs Australia Women Probable Playing XIs

India Women

Gurjit Kaur, Nikki Pradhan, Savita, Nisha, Vandana Katariya, Udita, Baljeet Kauer, Navneet Kaur, Salima Tete, Neha, Dung Dung Beauty/Lalremsiami.

Australia Women

Claire Colwill, Ambrosia Malone, Amy Lawton, Grace Young, Alice Arnott, Hattie Shand, Kaitlin Nobbs, Stephanie Kershaw, Tatum Stewart, Grace Stewart, Dayle Dolkens.

India Women vs Australia Women Prediction

As they are coming into this game on the back of a big win over USA Women, the Hockeyroos are strong favorites to defeat Women In Blue and hand them a hat-trick of defeats in the campaign.

Prediction: Australia Women to bag a comprehensive win

India Women vs Australia Women Live Telecast Details, Channel List & Live Score Details

TV: Sports 18 Network

Live Streaming: Jio Cinema