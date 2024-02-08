FIH Pro League 2024: India Women vs USA Women preview, prediction and live streaming details

Team India Women will take on the USA Women in the 16th clash of the FIH Pro League 2024 at Kalinga Hockey Stadium in Bhubaneshwar, India on February 9, Friday.

Team India, led by Savita Punia, are occupying the seventh position in the standings with three consecutive defeats. After failing to make it to the Paris 2024 Olympics, Women in Blue rubbed salt in their wounds with three consecutive defeats.

They initiated their campaign with a loss over China by 1-2. Their poor run continued with another defeat over the Netherlands by 1-3. In their subsequent game, they suffered a defeat against Australia by 0-3. They would be aiming to get back to winning ways and find a better spot in the tally.

Meanwhile, USA Women are also having a disastrous season with three successive defeats. They started their campaign with a loss over the Netherlands by 0-7. Later, they lost to Australia (0-3) and China (1-3). They need to put their best foot forward to stand a chance of winning against favorites India.

India Women vs USA Women Match Details

Match: India Women vs USA Women, Match 16

Date and Time: Friday, February 9, 2024, 7.30 pm IST.

Venue: Kalinga Hockey Stadium, Bhubaneshwar, India

India Women vs Australia Women Squads

India Women

Savita Punia (captain), Bichu Devi Kharibam, Gurjit Kaur, Nikki Pradhan, Udita, Ishika Chaudhary, Monika, Jyoti Chhatri, Nisha, Vaishnavi Vitthal Phalke, Neha, Navneet Kaur, Salima Tete, Sonika, Jyoti, Baljeet Kaur, Sunelita Toppo, Mumtaz Khan, Beauty Dungdung, Lalremsiami, Sangita Kumari, Deepika, Vandana Katariya (vice-captain), Sharmila Devi

USA Women

Abigail Tamer, Ashley Sessa, Danielle Grega, Olivia Bent-Cole, Megan Rodgers, Jillian Wolgemuth, Brooke Deberdine, Madeleine Zimmer, Charlotte De Vries, Amanda Golini, Ashley Hoffman, Fusine Govaert, Linnea Gonzales, Elizabeth Yeager, Josie Hollamon, Leah Crouse, Alexandra Hammel, Jacqueline Sumfest, Kelee Lepage, Karlie Kisha, Hope Rose, Emma Deberdine, Mia Abello, Bethany Dykema, Kealsie Robles, Kelsey Bing, Jennifer Rizzo, Sanne Caarls, Meredith Sholder

India Women vs USA Women Probable Playing XIs

India Women

Gurjit Kaur, Nikki Pradhan, Savita (c), Nisha, Vandana Katariya, Udita, Jyoti/Lalremsiami, Navneet Kaur, Salima Tete, Neha, Deepika

USA Women

Ashley Sessa, Danielle Grega, Madeleine Zimmer, Amanda Golini (c), Fusine Govaert/Alexandra Hammel, Leah Crouse, Jacqueline Sumfest, Karlie Kisha/Jillian Wolgemuth, Emma Deberdine, Kelsey Bing, Sanne Caarls

India Women vs USA Women Prediction

Team India are currently ranked sixth in FIH rankings while the USA Women are in the 15th position. Comparatively, Women in Blue scored two goals with the USA’s one in this campaign. Both sides would be aiming to start with the attacking gameplay. However, India Women are strong favorites to bag a win and get into the winning ways.

India Women vs USA Women match prediction: India Women to bag an easy win

India Women vs USA Women Live Telecast Details, Channel List & Live Score Details

TV: Sports 18 Network

Live Streaming: Jio Cinema