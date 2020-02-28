FIH Rising Star award has encouraged Lalremsiami to prepare for the Olympics

Hockey Tokyo 2020 Test Event - Day 4

What’s the story?

19-year-old Lalremsiami, who won the FIH Rising Star award earlier this month, says that the award has boosted her confidence and encouraged her to prepare for the upcoming Olympics.

In case you didn’t know

Lalremsiami beat Argentine Julieta Jankunas and the Netherlands’ Frederique Matla to be voted the best upcoming talent in the world. The winner was decided through an online poll that considered votes cast by national federations (50%), the press (25%), and the fans (25%).

The heart of the matter

Lalremsiami showed immense courage last June when she chose to play in the semi-final clash against Chile (FIH Series tournament) under difficult personal circumstances. She had just lost her father Lalthansanga Zote on the eve of the game.

"I wasn't expecting to win the award because there were some great players nominated for it,” Lalremsiami told The Olympics Channel. “But when I received it, it made me happy. I am grateful to God.

“I want to thank Hockey India and FIH for their love and support. This award has encouraged me to prepare for the upcoming Tokyo Olympics,” the star forward said.

What’s next?

Lalremsiami’s game has kept on improving since her debut for the Indian hockey team in 2017 and the Rising Star award will only give her more confidence to perform better in the Olympics.