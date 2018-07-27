FIH Women’s Hockey World Cup 2018: Ireland beat India 1-0 to top the group

India loses to Ireland in the FIH Women's Hockey World Cup

The Ireland women’s created history to book a place berth in the quarter-final stage of the FIH Women's Hockey World Cup by defeating India 1-0 in their 2nd group game played Valley Stadium, London on Thursday. Despite the Indian team having more possession, penalty corners and shots on target, it was the Irish defense which stood out to win the hockey match.

The Indian team was on the attack early, earning a penalty corner in 3rd minute but great defending from the Ireland runner blocked off the shot.

Ireland attackers played with lots of positive intent and made sure that the Indian team ran. In the 13th minute, Ireland earned a penalty corner which was converted by A O Flanagan to give Ireland a 1-0 lead. The Indian team attacked the Ireland defense and got their 2nd penalty corner but could not convert it into a goal. Ireland led 1-0.

In the second quarter, the Indian team attacked with more purpose and earned multiple penalty corners which were not converted into a goal. Ireland also had few chances of scoring goals. At the end of the first half, Ireland still led 1-0.

The third quarter saw the Indian team showing purpose by moving ahead and attacking the Ireland team. India earned two more penalty corners but could not succeed in converting it into a goal. Ireland still led 1-0.

In the fourth and final quarter, the Indian team could not succeed in penetrating the Ireland defense. Despite earning penalty corners, it was a great performance by Ireland players to deny India an equalizer. Ireland qualified for the quarterfinals by topping the group.

India got 7 penalty corners in total but could not convert any of them. They dominated the circle penetrations.

The Indian women’s team still has a chance to qualify for the playoffs. Their last league match is against the USA on 29th July.