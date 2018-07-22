FIH Women’s World Cup 2018: India hold England to a 1-1 draw

Indian women draw with England

The Indian women began with a bang scoring the first goal in the 2nd quarter and then showed great fighting spirit until the 54th minute of the game and finally to hold England to a 1-1 draw in their opening Group B match of the Women’s World Cup 2018 played at Valley Arena, London on Saturday 21st July. England dominated the play throughout and keeping the ball in the Indian half most of the times and also score many penalty corners without succeeding to score as the Indian team exhibited a solid defense.

In the first quarter, both teams had equal chances of scoring goals but could not convert any of them. England earned two penalty corners but was unable to convert any of them into goals. The England players attacked continuously but the Indian defense was solid enough to deny the hosts a chance at goal. The score at the end of the first quarter was 0-0.

The second quarter saw England continuing to attack more and more and keep the ball in the Indian half mostly but the Indian defense could not be penetrated. The defending Olympic Champions England earned 3 more penalty corners in this quarter but again could not convert any of them into a goal. Five minutes before the halftime, a surprise entry of Indian team into the England half and great field pass by Navjot to Goyal who converted into a goal that gave India a 1-0 lead. By the halftime, England had earned a total of 5 penalty corners which went in vain. India led 1-0 at the halftime.

The third quarter also saw much more aggression from hosts England but the Indian goalkeeper Savita and defense was solid again to deny the hosts an equalizer. The scores remained 1-0 in favor of India.

In the deciding quarter, England continued their dominating performance. In the 54th minute, England earned a penalty corner and deflection shot from Lila Owsley helped hosts level the scores at 1-1. Both teams tried their best to score a winning goal in the final few minutes but could not succeed.

The scores at the end of the match were 1-1. Both teams earned 1 point each. India will play Ireland in the next match on 26th July.