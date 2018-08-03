FIH Women’s World Cup 2018: Ireland progress into semi-finals in a penalty shootout

Pavan Suresh FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 164 // 03 Aug 2018, 00:42 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Ireland progress into the semi-finals with a win over India

Ireland women's team progressed into the historic semi-finals of FIH Women’s Hockey World Cup 2018 with a thrilling win over India in the penalty shootouts played at Lee Valley Stadium, London on Thursday. Despite being 0-0 in full time, the Irish team held their nerves winning by 3-1.

In the first quarter, both teams defence was solid. Both teams tried to penetrate goals but could not do it. When things were looking for the one team, the other team made efforts. At the end of the first quarter the scores remained 0-0.

The second quarter also saw attacking hockey from Ireland stealing the ball from Indian strikers. The Indian team got their first chance when Rani Rampal hit the shot wide off the goal post in the 26th minute. It was a possessional hockey by both teams. Both teams ended the first half at 0-0.

In the 2nd half, also both teams were looking to attack more but could not do. The Indian team did not pose much threat during the first two quarters. Both teams tried to find space but the defence was solid. At the end of the 3rd quarter, scores remained 0-0.

The fourth quarter saw India earn their first penalty corner of the match in the 49th minute but was well saved by Ayiesha. Both teams tried their best to score goals but could not do it. At the end of the 4th quarter, the scores remained 0-0 and match went into penalty shootouts.

In the penalty shootouts, both Ireland and India missed first 2 shots. Upton gave Ireland a 1-0 lead. Navjot Kaur missed 3rd penalty shot. Ireland scored the 2nd goal. Reema Khokar scored the goal for India. A great penalty shot helped Ireland win match and progress into historic semi-finals.

India played brilliantly in the tournament and showed that they belong to the world stage. They should be proud of them with their performance.