FIH Women's World Cup 2022: India squad, India vs China schedule, timings, live streaming details

The Savita Punia-led Indian women's hockey team will take on China in their second Pool B match at the ongoing 2022 FIH Women's World Cup at Wagener Hockey Stadium in Amstelveen on July 5 (Tuesday).

Both India and China secured a draw in their respective first Pool B matches. India played out a pulsating 1-1 draw with England, while China also played out a 2-2 draw with New Zealand on July 3.

The Hockey World Cup is underway in the Netherlands and Spain from July 1-17.

FIH Women's World Cup 2022: India squad

Here's the full India squad at the ongoing FIH Women's World Cup 2022:

Goalkeepers: Savita Punia (c), Bichu Devi Kharibam;

Defenders: Deep Grace Ekka (vc), Gurjit Kaur, Nikki Pradhan, Udita;

Midfielders: Nisha, Sushila Chanu Pukhrambam, Monika, Neha, Jyoti, Navjot Kaur, Sonika, Salima Tete;

Forwards: Vandana Katariya, Lalremsiami, Navneet Kaur, Sharmila Devi.

Replacement Players: Akshata Abaso Dhekale, Sangita Kumari.

FIH Women's World Cup 2022: Indian women's hockey fixtures

The Indian women's hockey team has been placed alongside England, New Zealand and China in Pool B.

Here's India's Pool B schedule:

Match 1: India vs England (Draw)

Date: July 3, 2022 Timings: 8:00 pm IST

Match 2: India vs China

Date: July 5, 2022 Timings: 8:00 pm IST

Match 3: India vs New Zealand

Date: July 7, 2022 Timings: 11:00 pm IST

FIH Women's World Cup 2022: Streaming details

All the 2022 FIH Women's World Cup matches are being telecast live on Star Sports 1. Matches are also available for live streaming on the Disney+ Hotstar app.

